'Jealous' teen who prepared 'murder kit' and torture 'to-do list' for victim jailed

7 April 2022, 15:10 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 15:38

Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit
Sophie George, then 18, was jailed on Wednesday after meticulously planning a murder, including putting together a murder kit. Picture: Sussex Police

By Daisy Stephens

A teenager who put together a 'murder kit' and carefully planned to torture and kill a casual fling because he was seeing other women has been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie George, then 18, put together a kit containing a lighter, a knife, a full-body forensic suit, gloves and a bottle of bleach, among other things, before arranging to meet Adam Yiosese in 2019.

She tried to get her 23-year-old victim to drive to a park, asking him to take a detour so she could pick up two filled shopping bags containing her equipment.

When he tried to resist driving to the park George pulled a knife on him.

After a fight in the street, which saw George bite her victim's finger down to the bone, Mr Yiosese and a terrified onlooker both called the police.

Upon searching her Brighton home, police found 'to-do lists' detailing her plans to kidnap and murder Mr Yiosese, and steps to change her name and identity afterwards.

The written plan revealed she plotted to walk Mr Yiosese to a pre-dug grave.

There she planned to torture him until he revealed the names of other women he had slept with.

George's full murder toolkit
George's full murder toolkit. Picture: Sussex Police

At the sentencing at Hove Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Christine Henderson said: "It seems from all I have read in this case, that you were fixated and consumed by revenge as you considered the victim had been seeing other women.

"You went to meticulous lengths to plan your attack.

"It is clear you knew what you were doing was wrong and your planning included evading responsibility and detection."

She also said that whilst it was currently an "isolated incident" George would be a "high risk" to future parters if she felt "jealous or insecure", and said: "Your ability to conceal it from those around you makes it all the more troubling."

"A casual relationship is a relatively common occurrence in the lives of many," she said.

"The extreme nature of your response to this was completely abnormal.

"It is clear you pose a risk to those you believe has let you down.

"This was not a sudden and spontaneous reaction but one you thought about and planned for weeks before attempting to carry it out."

Police also found a 'to-do list' detailing how she would torture and murder her victim
Police also found a 'to-do list' detailing how she would torture and murder her victim. Picture: Sussex Police

The court heard Mr Yiosese had suffered flashbacks and had trouble trusting people since the attack.

George, now 20, who attended court wearing a grey headband, a white t-shirt and a black cardigan, sobbed as she was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison, of which she must serve at least two in custody, with a four-year extended licence.

She initially denied two charges of attempted murder and one of possessing an offensive weapon, but pleaded guilty in May last year.

Shortly before the sentencing, the judge was handed a handwritten note in which George expressed her remorse.

Defending, Graeme Wilson said that there had been an "imbalance" in the relationship between George and Mr Yiosese, pointing to her age and what he said was social isolation and a difficult home life.

