Teenage photographer who inspired Kate and William dies aged 17 after cancer struggle

28 November 2024, 05:17

Liz and Kate met in October
Liz and Kate met in October. Picture: Kensington Palace/Social media

By Kit Heren

A teenage photographer who met the Prince and Princess of Wales has died of cancer aged 17.

Liz Hatton was pictured being hugged by Kate after being invited to Windsor Castle to take pictures of an investiture.

She began a photography bucket list appeal in January after being diagnosed with an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour and given six months to three years to live.

Kate, who herself was treated for cancer this year, and William, in a personal message earlier in the autumn, described Liz as a "talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both".

Liz was joined at the Windsor Castle investiture by her mother, stepfather Aaron and brother Mateo.

Liz with her family and William and Kate
Liz with her family and William and Kate. Picture: Kensington Palace

Liz's mother Vicky Robayna paid tribute to her "incredible daughter" and the kindness, empathy and courage she showed, saying "she flew high until the end".

Her death at home early on Wednesday morning had left "a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill", she added.

Ms Robayna announced on X: "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last.

"Even yesterday, she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

Liz and Kate met in October
Liz and Kate met in October. Picture: Kensington Palace

"No-one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill."

Ms Robayna offered her thanks to those who helped the teenager fulfil her dreams in her final months and those who liked and supported her work, adding: "You ensured Liz's last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end."

She asked people to share one of Liz's photos in tribute, under the hashtag #LizHatton, and also to support the family's mission to fund research into Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour, which has no charity specialising in the disease in the UK.

Vicky has set up a fundraising page with a goal of raising £100,000.

As part of her bucket list, she went on to photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, circus performers, the Royal Ballet, models from the Storm Model Agency, the London Air Ambulances from a helipad, hotel doormen, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and joined acclaimed British photographer Rankin to lead a fashion shoot.

Rankin previously paid tribute to her skill, saying: "The photos Liz has created... are really sophisticated images... She understands that it's a creation."

He added: "It's been a real privilege actually, watching her. I've been pretty redundant. She did exactly what an experienced photographer would do. Got involved, gave people directions, almost became the captain of the ship."

Liz fulfilled what her mother described as her "biggest wish", spending two days with Los Angeles-based portrait photographer David Suh, who flew from the US to work with her.

Her project culminated in her own photography exhibition in London this month, showcasing her work.

Ms Robayna said on X at the time: "Liz had her very own exhibition last week, the perfect culmination of her incredible achievements.

Liz working as a photographer
Liz working as a photographer. Picture: Social media

"As I walked around looking at her pictures, thinking about the circumstances many were taken under, I was more in awe of her than ever."

But Ms Robayna also revealed two days ago how Liz had become increasingly tired and how they were due to be celebrating Christmas early as a family at the end of this week, adding: "We know our time is short now."

The former Harrogate Grammar School student launched her own website devoted to her photography.

It tells how she began taking photographs as soon as she could walk, saved to buy her first "real" camera aged nine and, at 11, chose her secondary school because they offered photography as a course.

She took GCSE photography and began her A-level to refine her skill.

Taking photographs also helped Liz cope with her constant pain.

"Every time she picks up her camera and focuses on new and exciting shoots it helps to distract her from the constant pain that she feels every second of every day. When taking photographs, the rest of the world doesn't seem to matter as much," the site said.

