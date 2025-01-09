Breaking News

Teen boy stabbed to death by group of men at bus station as police hunt for killers

Bedford Bus Station. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a bus station in Bedford.

Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street close to Bedford Bus Station when he was attacked by a group of men at 5:30pm on Wednesday.

The teen was taken to hospital but sadly died of his injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched as police hunt the boy's killers.

The "group of men" made off towards Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park after their attack, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, from the Major Crime Unit leading the investigation, said: "This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas's family at this incredibly difficult time for them.

"I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police and help us bring those responsible to justice.

"We're aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Bedford.

"Thomas Taylor was walking along Greenhill Street close to Bedford Bus Station when he was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later."The offenders made off towards Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park. The offenders are all described as Black and were wearing dark clothing.

"Several areas of the town centre are currently cordoned off while enquiries are underway."

