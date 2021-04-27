Teenage boy charged with attempted murder of two girls in south London

Two teenage girls were stabbed in Lambeth, south London. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after two teenage girls were stabbed.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of attacking the girls in Norwood Road, Lambeth, south London, on Sunday.

One of the girls, also aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the second, aged 17, did not suffer life-threatening wounds.

Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail, while a third will face no further action.

Detective Sergeant Rob Merrett said: "Our investigation is still ongoing and I continue to urge anyone who has information, pictures and video that could assist us to make contact immediately.

"It is imperative that we work with the community to fully establish what has happened here and bring any offenders to justice."

Anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 4970/25Apr or remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.