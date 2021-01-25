Teenage boy dies after Islington stabbing

25 January 2021, 21:32

File photo: Police tape at a crime scene
File photo: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A teenager has died following a stabbing in north London.

Police were called to Holland Walk, Archway, on Monday at around 5.30pm to a report of an attack and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury.

The boy, believed to be in his mid-teens, was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later, the Metropolitan Police said.

His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

One male has been arrested on suspicion of affray and officers remain at the scene.

Police said the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming hours and days while officers conduct inquiries.

The Met said any information about the incident could be vital to finding out what happened and bringing those responsible to justice.

A section 60, granting police additional stop and search powers, has been authorised for the whole of Islington and will be in place from 7pm to 7am.

Anyone who witnessed the initial assault or who knows anything about what happened is urged to call 101 or tweet at the Met Contact Centre (@MetCC) on Twitter.

