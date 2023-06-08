Pictured: 'Beautiful and loving' teenage friends, both 16, who died after being hit by a van on country lane

Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift, (right) both 16, were on foot when they were hit by a Vauxhall Vivaro on May 29. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By StephenRigley

Tributes have been paid to two "beautiful" 16-year-old friends who were killed after being hit by a van in a country lane at night.

Sylvie Bates and Martha Swift, both 16, were on foot when they were hit by a Vauxhall Vivaro on May 29.

They suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital following the incident in the village of Whittington, Staffordshire. Sylvie died on Wednesday, May 31 and Martha passed away on Friday, June 2.

Friends Sylvie Bates (left) and Martha Swift, (right) died in the crash. Picture: Staffordshire Police

They were taken to hospital following the incident on Lichfield Road in the village of Whittington, Staffordshire. Picture: Google

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Read More: British girl, three, among children injured in France knife rampage as police shoot and arrest Syrian attacker

In a joint statement, the families of both girls said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters."

The van driver remained at the scene following the collision at around 10.25pm.

A police spokesman said the force wants to speak to any witnesses or people with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

He added: "The driver of the Vivaro remained at the scene and assisted officers with inquiries."

Any witnesses should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 913 of 29 May.