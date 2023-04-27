Teenage girl, 16, found dead at £44,000 elite boarding school in ‘wooded area close to playing field’

Wycombe Abbey School is an all-girls school based in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

A 16-year-old girl has been found dead near the grounds of a prestigious all-girls boarding school girl in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police were called to Wycombe Abbey School, located 30 miles from central London, on Friday evening after receiving reports of a young girl being found dead.

The girl’s name and cause of death remains unknown at present, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to the Wycombe Abbey School at around 11.40pm on Friday 21 April after a 16-year-old girl was sadly found to have died.”

The young girl was found in a wooded area near the school’s sports centre playing fields, The Mirror reports.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner,” a police spokesman added.

Wycombe Abbey School is a boarding and day school with fees that can cost as much as £44,100 per year.

It is regarded as one of the country’s top performing girls schools.

The headmistress of the school, Jo Duncan, said of the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the school said support would be offered to staff and students impacted by the incident.