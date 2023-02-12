Teenage girl found dead with 'serious injuries' in Cheshire park

The teenage girl was found in Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A police appeal is underway after a teenage girl was found dead with "serious injuries" in park in Cheshire, north-west England.

Police officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington at around 3.13pm on Saturday, where a crime scene remains in place.

By the time police arrived, the girl was dead and had suffered "serious injuries". Her family have been told.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller said police are pursuing "numerous lines of inquiry", but they do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

He said: "I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause, and I am aware that there are rumours circulating online, however, I would urge people not to speculate.

"We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what led to the victim's death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident."

A crime scene is in place at Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington. Picture: Alamy

The girl was found with "serious injuries". Picture: Alamy

He continued: "At this stage we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.

"As part of our investigation, I am keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen anything unusual in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3pm.

"The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid our investigation.

"I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101, quoting IML 1476832. Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.