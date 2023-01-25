Teenage girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being stabbed on school playground as police question 14-year-old boy

By Kieran Kelly

A 14-year-old girl has suffered "serious injuries" after being stabbed on the playground of a school in south Manchester.

A boy of the same age has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

The Chorlton and Didsbury division of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of an incident at Parrs Wood High School at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A teenage girl was found with "serious though not life-threatening injuries" believed to have been caused by a "sharp object", the force said.

The girl was taken to hospital and is being supported by specialist offices.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the school on Wilmslow Road, East Didsbury.

GMP said it is working with the local authority and the school to support children impacted by the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1472 of 24 January 2023.