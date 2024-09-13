Teenage star of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams dies in horror car crash

Umar Mahmood, 18, was among two boys killed in the horror crash in Preston. Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

A teenager from Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams TV show has died in a horror car crash.

Umar Mahmood, 18, was killed in the crash in Preston, Lancashire.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition after an Audi A3 Sport hit left the road and crashed into trees along Chain Caul Way, Preston on Tuesday.

Another pupil at Penwortham Priory Academy, 16-year-old Adam Bodi, also died in the crash.

A statement from Penwortham Priory Academy said: “We are again saddened as a school to hear the news that Umar Mahmood, who was in the same accident as Adam, and who left Priory 2 years ago, has also passed away on Thursday, 12 September.

Umar Mahmood, 18, was killed in the crash in Preston. Picture: Penwortham Priory Academy

“Umar was a bright, studious and well-loved member of our school community. He had a passion for Geography as well as his cricket, playing for Priory's school team and appearing in the BBC One documentary 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams'.

“It was a privilege for us here at Priory to know Umar. He was a young man who was always considerate to those around him and who showed ambition and kindness in all that he did.

“It is of course with great sadness that we hear this news. We give our sincere condolences to all of Umar's family and friends on behalf of the school, at what will be a very difficult time. They too, are in our thoughts and prayers today.”

Preston Muslim Burial Society said Umar and Adam will be buried at Preston cemetery today at 3pm.

A spokesman for the society said: “Attendees are highly encouraged to walk or carshare to the cemetery and follow the instructions provided by the volunteers. May Allah bless family with sabr jameel during this difficult time.”