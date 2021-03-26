Teenager admits causing 'distressing' death of her 20-month-old daughter

26 March 2021, 14:40

Verphy Kudi stood in the dock at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A teenager has admitted to causing the "distressing" death of her infant daughter due to neglect.

Verphy Kudi's 20-month-old daughter Asiah died at an address in Brighton in December 2019.

When it became apparent that her daughter was not breathing, she was taken to Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination and forensic tests found that Asiah's death was the result of neglect.

Kudi, 19, appeared in the dock at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning wearing a face mask.

She had been due to stand trial later this year but formally entered a guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter on Friday.

Verphy Kudi's daughter was taken to Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival
Judge Christine Laing QC told her: "You have heard that before I get to sentence you the defence want to get a report on your behalf and a doctor will no doubt make arrangements to see you and interview you over the next few weeks."

She ordered that all social services records relating to the case be disclosed to the defence ahead of sentencing.

The case was adjourned to a provisional sentencing date of 28 May, but Kudi was warned this may be delayed.

Senior investigating officer, detective chief inspector Andy Wolstenholme, said: "This was a particularly distressing case for my team and me to investigate, and has caused great sorrow amongst Verphy's family and the many agencies that have supported Verphy and Asiah.

"We note the guilty plea entered in this case, and continue to prepare for Verphy's sentencing in May."

