Teenager admits manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper

Pc Harper died last August. Picture: PA

A teenager has admitted the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper who was killed while investigating reports of a burglary.

Henry Long, 18, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the manslaughter of the newly wed police officer Pc Harper but denied murder.

A teenager, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also due to enter a plea today.

PC Harper was killed on August 15 after responding to a suspected burglary.

The 28 year-old died from multiple injuries after being dragged under a van.

Pc Harper had been on duty when he was killed near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

The alleged van driver, Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, Reading, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing by video link from Belmarsh prison wearing a black and white Puma sweatshirt.

When asked for his plea to a charge of manslaughter, he said: "Pardon, was that manslaughter?" before adding: "I plead guilty, guilty."

Long denied Pc Harper's murder but admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

A 17-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be identified, entered not guilty pleas to Pc Harper's manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.

The boy appeared in court by video link from Wetherby young offenders institute in a grey sweatshirt and wearing a crucifix around his neck.

Previously, another 17-year-old boy has entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.

A fourth defendant, Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, had admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The three teenagers are due to face a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from March 9.