Teenager arrested over murder of aspiring lawyer in Kilburn

9 February 2021, 15:12

Sven Badzak pictures with Boris Johnson
Sven Badzak pictures with Boris Johnson. Picture: Jasna Badzak

By Maddie Goodfellow

A teenager has been arrested over the murder of an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel.

The 17-year-old boy was held on Tuesday over the fatal stabbing of Sven Badzak, 22, who died in an unprovoked assault in Kilburn, north-west London, on Saturday.

Mr Badzak, who was working for his father's construction company and hoped to do a law conversion course, was waiting outside a bagel shop with a friend when the pair were attacked.

As they were chased they became separated, and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times.

His 16-year-old friend also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Sven Badzak's mother, Jasna Badzak
Sven Badzak's mother, Jasna Badzak. Picture: PA

Mr Badzak's mother, a former Conservative Party activist, called on the Prime Minister to help ensure her son's killers are caught.

Jasna Badzak said her son had met Boris Johnson and other well-known Conservative politicians when he was younger, through her campaigning work with the party.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5580/06Feb, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

