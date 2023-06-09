Teen arrested after three people suffer multiple injuries in ‘serious assault’ at £41,000-a-year Devon boarding school

Three people, including two students were seriously injured in an attack at Blundell’s School in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenager has been arrested after three people sustained ‘multiple injuries’ in a serious assault at a £41,000-a-year boarding school in Devon.

Police said they attended Blundell’s School at around 1am this morning to reports of a serious assault on the premises.

Three people, including two students, had been assaulted and sustained multiple injuries. They are being treated in hospital, police said.

A boy, 16, from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in custody.

Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander said: “This is a very traumatic incident for those involved and the wider school community and we will continue to work closely with the school, providing support to those involved.

“At this time it is understood that all parties involved are linked to the school. I am keen to reassure the community that there is no wider risk, and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Throughout the day we will continue with searches and enquiries in the vicinity of the school while we are in the early stage of our investigation.”

Bart Wielenga, head of the school, told parents and guardians in a letter there would be a police presence around Petergate, one of the school's boarding houses, for "some time".

Mr Wielenga said in the letter that the school was working closely with police, adding he would be addressing pupils and support would be available.