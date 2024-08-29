Teenage boy 'stamped on' by armed police and arrested after playing with water pistol

29 August 2024, 07:34 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 08:48

Police have come under fire after armed officers held a teenaged boy at gunpoint - mistaking his water pistol for a gun
Police have come under fire after armed officers held a teenaged boy at gunpoint - mistaking his water pistol for a gun. Picture: Handout

By Joseph Draper

A 17-year-old boy has been left in "sheer shock" after being “kicked and kneed” when arrested by armed police officers for playing with a water pistol.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kody Godwin, an apprentice roof fitter, was at the local shops on his bike with a friend with a water pistol when a member of the public rang the police telling them a gun was sighted.

It is understood that around 10 armed officers turned up near the shops at Gainsborough Green in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 6.

Eyewitnesses also saw police dogs, a helicopter and undercover officers called to the incident with pictures showing Kody on the ground.

Thames Valley Police say they take reports of firearms very seriously and reply to reports swiftly.

Kody Godwin is "traumatised" after he was arrested near his home in Abingdon, according to his mother
Kody Godwin is "traumatised" after he was arrested near his home in Abingdon, according to his mother. Picture: Handout

His mum, Tricia Godwin, told the Oxford Mail that while he was on the ground “there was a gun pointed into his back the whole time”.

Kody’s parents said they were told their son had been taken to Reading police station only to find out he was still at Abingdon police station before he was transferred to Banbury where he stayed overnight as CCTV footage was reviewed.

A search warrant also took place to his bedroom, Ms Godwin added.

He was released along with his friend at around 11am the following morning with no further action to be taken.

Two arrests were made following the incident
Two arrests were made following the incident. Picture: Handout

Ms Godwin said: “During the arrest, he laid on his back and they told him to turn over and as he turned over they kicked him in the side. There is no need for that at all.

“He has never been in trouble with the police before. I think he is a bit miffed about it obviously.

“It was an overreaction. I am worried about how it is going to affect Kody later on in life. He may get PTSD from it. It isn’t something that is just going to go away.”

Read more: Pictured: AI engineer, 28, killed in attack at Southwark Tube station as family pay tribute to 'gentle and kind spirit'

Read more: Ministers push to build 300,000 new homes on 200 'blocked sites', as Rayner calls housebuilding 'moral obligation'

Ms Godwin, who is a learning support assistant, said: “It was a warm day – they’d been playing at youth club with it and carried on afterwards.

“Next thing, Kody is told to get off his bike and they shouted at him to get on the floor -they then shouted at him to turn on his stomach and kicked him to make him turn around quicker which there was no need for.

“I was fraught – I was crying and angry because I didn’t know where my son was. Last thing I knew he was put in the back of a car with two police officers.

“Before he was quite happy to speak to police but now, he doesn’t want anything to do with them. He’s never been arrested before, so he was absolutely bricking it.

“I get that they need to react fast and quick to someone reporting a firearm – but as soon as they realised it was a water gun that should have been the end of it.

“It doesn’t look like a gun – and they were spraying each other with it.”

WhatsApp Video 2024-08-29 at 07.27.49

Jason Godwin, Kody’s dad, was in France for work at the time, but asked his wife to request the body camera footage from the police after speaking to his son.

The family said they were told it could not be released as Kody has not been charged.

“It was sheer shock, he’s got bruises on his side from where they kicked or kneed him on the side when they turned him over," Kody's father added.

“We are both scared. Your son is just out playing with a water pistol and all of a sudden you have 10 armed police grappling him to the floor. What is this world coming to?

“His outlook on the police now has totally changed.

"Before he would go up to the police and interact with them, but now there is no way after that as there was no need for what happened."

Image pf the water pistol used in the incident
Image of the water pistol used in the incident. Picture: Amazon

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report from a concerned member of the public of an incident of possession of a firearm on Gainsborough Green.

“Officers attended the scene and two 17-year-old boys, both from Abingdon, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

“After a thorough investigation, they were later released without charge.

“It is important that we take reports of firearms very seriously and reply to reports of firearms swiftly.

Police said they made two arrests on Gainsborough Green
Police said they made two arrests on Gainsborough Green. Picture: Google

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a school

Harris and Walz to give first joint interview as part of election campaign

Oasis are reuniting for a tour in 2025.

I had my Maldron hotel booking for Oasis cancelled - now prices are so dire we have no way to get home

A building damaged by Typhoon Shanshan

At least three dead as Japan is lashed by Typhoon Shanshan

A worker operates a mobile crane to remove dead fish floating from the Xiria River near Volos, central Greece, on August 28, 2024.

Shocking images show thousands of dead fish blanketing Greek tourist port

Breaking
Oasis announce three new UK tour dates following 'unprecedented' demand for reunion tickets

Oasis announce three new UK tour dates following 'unprecedented' demand for reunion tickets

Israeli army vehicle in Jenin

Israeli army kills five militants during renewed fighting in West Bank

China US Sullivan

Biden and Xi to speak after national security adviser’s China visit

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was found guilty of the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German

US politician given life sentence for murder of investigative journalist found stabbed to death

A black and grey electric wheelchair on Overbury Street near to Rushmore Road, Clapton, east London, after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death

Tributes paid to 'cheerful and caring' man in wheelchair stabbed to death in east London

Mideast Tensions

Iran: Houthi rebels will allow rescuers to salvage oil tanker ablaze in Red Sea

The full list of storm names for 2024/25 has been revealed

Met Office reveals storm names for 2024/25 season - see the full list

Angela Rayner said building new homes was a 'moral obligation' for the government

Ministers push to build 300,000 new homes on 200 'blocked sites', as Rayner calls housebuilding 'moral obligation'

"Woeful budgeting" at the Home Office has caused repeated overspends on asylum, a fiscal watchdog has said.

'Woeful budgeting' at the Home Office caused repeated overspends on asylum, says watchdog

Sam Winter

Pictured: AI engineer, 28, killed in attack at Southwark Tube station as family pay tribute to 'gentle and kind spirit'

Smoking in pub gardens could be banned under government plans

Smoking in pub gardens 'could be banned', leaked plans reveal, as ministers vow to make UK smoke-free

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German, waits in the courtroom during his murder trial at the

Former US politician found guilty of journalist’s murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Ainslie

British Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie robbed of £17,000 Rolex at knifepoint in Barcelona

Pavel Durov

Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged in France with allowing criminal activity on encrypted social media app
The attack took place in Rushmore Road in Clapton

Man 'in wheelchair' stabbed to death in east London, as two arrested for murder

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov speaks during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

French authorities issue preliminary charges against Telegram chief

Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos that are a part of the Pulse memorial in Orlando, Florida

Probe into owners of Florida nightclub where 49 died in mass shooting closed

The Inbetweeners

Inbetweeners 'to reunite' as star reveals comeback talks have taken place ten years on from last film
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service at a campaign event

Gunman in Trump shooting saw July rally as ‘target of opportunity’, says FBI

Pensioners will be forced to answer 243 questions over 22 pages in order to claim winter fuel payments.

Pensioners will have to answer 22 pages of questions to claim winter fuel payments

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump puts his hand to his ear after speaking at the National Guard Association of the United States’ 146th General Conference in Detroit

Trump responds to new indictment by sharing social media posts with QAnon links

Tommy Fury has spoken out about his break up with Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence on 'heartbreaking false cheating allegations' after shock split from Molly-Mae

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit