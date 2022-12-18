Second teen, 15, charged with murder of 18-year-old Jack Lowe near West Midlands Ikea

Jack Lowe was killed in parkland near Darlaston. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old boy near an Ikea in the West Midlands.

Lowe was fatally stabbed in parkland by Cook Street in Darlaston, West Midlands on December 7.

An 18-year-old had already been charged and appeared in court last week.

Brandon Price of Mellish Road, Walsall was arrested along with two other teenagers on Saturday.

Jack Lowe was murdered near IKEA Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

West Midlands Police said: "The suspect was arrested in Walsall yesterday morning (Saturday) over the killing of the 18-year-old.

"He was charged late last night and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow."

It added: "We understand that violent incidents, particularly those involving the death of someone so young, are alarming and distressing for the community and have had extra officers in the area to support the community."

A memorial near the site has been set up by friends and family. Picture: Social Media

West Midlands Police said it is keeping extra officers in the area and that it is continuing to ask for witness to the attack.

Lowe's mother said last week: "Jack, you had the most beautiful smile, you would light up a whole room, always making everyone around you laugh.

"Our lives will never be the same without you, you had your whole life ahead of you and now it's been snatched away in the most horrific way.

Ikea Birmingham is pictured in a file image. Picture: Creative Commons

"We all miss you so terribly much, our darling boy. It still doesn't seem real, feels like we're in a bad nightmare we can't wake up from.

"Now Jack, go and rest your head and sleep tight. Now, forever and always. Goodnight darling boy."

His father added: "I love you Jack, you will always be my little boy. I thought about you every day - I'll never stop loving you.

"I love you more than you'll ever know."