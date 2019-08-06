Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder Following Tate Modern Incident

6 August 2019, 10:06

Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery following an incident where a child fell
Emergency crews attending a scene at the Tate Modern art gallery following an incident where a child fell. Picture: PA

A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery.

The teenager charged with attempted murder will appear before Bromley Youth Court at 1000hrs on Tuesday, 6 August.

Police are continuing to appeal for further witnesses who saw the incident at the Tate Modern to come forward.

The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers.

The child is a French national visiting London with his family.

He was found on a fifth-floor roof and treated at the scene before being flown to hospital by London’s air ambulance.

Appealing for witnesses on Monday, DCI John Massey said: “It would have been incredibly distressing to watch, and it may be that you left Tate Modern very quickly after. If you have not yet spoken to us about what you saw, please contact us without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 721 4868 or @MetCC quoting CAD 4660/4August.

You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

