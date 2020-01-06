Teenager charged with murder after human remains discovered in south-west London home

6 January 2020, 10:26

The remains were found on Nowell Road, south-west London
The remains were found on Nowell Road, south-west London. Picture: Google

A teenager has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a house in Barnes, Richmond.

Scotland Yard said the 17-year-old from Kensington and Chelsea, is accused of killing a 53-year-old man.

Officers found the remains at the south-west London house on Friday 3 January after concerns were raised about the welfare of an occupant.

The cause of death has been confirmed as a stab wound to the chest.

The teenager will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police confirmed the victim has been identified and his family have been informed.

A Met statement added: "A post-mortem examination carried out at Kingston Mortuary on Sunday, 5 January, gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

"Formal identification is yet to take place, however, officers believe the victim is a 53-year-old man.

"His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers."

The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police incident room on 020 8721 4054.

