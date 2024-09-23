Teenager cleared of all charges after stabbing man on board London train in act of self defence

23 September 2024, 15:52

Footage of the incident went viral on social media
Footage of the incident went viral on social media. Picture: Social Media

By Fraser Knight

A 19-year-old has been cleared of attempted murder after he was filmed stabbing a man on board a train in south east London earlier this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rakeem Thomas claimed he used self-defence during an argument on the three-minute journey between Shortlands and Beckenham Junction on 27 March.

A video of the altercation was shared widely online, with passengers heard screaming “f****ing stop it now” as they watched on in shock.

One woman was heard on the phone to police saying, “there’s a man with a big knife, he’s stabbing someone on the train.”

Following a trial at Inner London Crown Court, a jury on Friday acquitted Rakeem Thomas of attempted murder, wounding with intent and affray - for the fear caused to other train passengers - accepting his self-defence claim.

The court was told the teenager got on the train at Orpington and was standing by the doors as the man he ended up arguing with, alighted at Shortlands.

Rakeem Thomas told police that he’d been stabbed by the other man, who was in his 20s, in 2020 or 2021 - and that the knife belonged to him.

He said he grabbed it when he saw the man reach towards his waistband for it.

Thomas fled the train when it arrived in Beckenham Junction and was overheard telling his mum on the phone afterwards that “it was either him or me”.

He said he panicked and was only thinking about not getting stabbed himself.

Police said the man had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

He refused to give a statement to the police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Iran Military Parade

Iran’s president accuses Israel of seeking wider war in Middle East

Lebanon Israel

Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as over 270 die in strikes

South Africa Snow

Two dead and highways forced to close as snowstorms batter South Africa’s coast

Boxer Chris Eubank's son Joseph, 27, ‘dragged girl, 16, along Brighton beach before raping her near pier’

Boxer Chris Eubank's son Joseph, 27, ‘dragged girl, 16, along Brighton beach before raping her near pier’

South London stab victim who pleaded 'I'm 15, don't let me die' was killed using a 'zombie knife' two days before ban

South London stab victim who pleaded 'I'm 15, don't let me die' was killed with a 'zombie knife' two days before ban

Jakub Jarzecki

Night shift worker, 21, 'started speaking another language' before dying hours later on drug-fuelled night out

Stockton Rush claimed

OceanGate boss claimed 'No-one is dying under my watch' after safety concerns were raised over Titan sub

Migration Greece

Four dead off Greek island after migrant boat runs into trouble

The remains of the Titan submersible on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean

Titan co-founder aimed to create fleet of submersibles, probe told

Angela Rayner has been criticised over £68,000 a year 'vanity' photographer

Angela Rayner under fire over taxpayer-funded £68k photographer

Warnings of heavy rain as thunderstorms hit parts of UK

Amber warning issued after month's worth of rain causes flooding chaos across southern England

Ryan Routh grins at the camera

Assassination attempt accused ‘left note saying he intended to kill Trump’

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli strikes kill 182 in Lebanon amid widening campaign against Hezbollah

The space capsule returns

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returns to Earth

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat

Airline bans couple who started row over reclining seat but furious altercation sparks argument over who's in the wrong

Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share, writes Julia Davies.

A Call for Fairness: Wealthy Brits Like Me Are Ready to Pay Our Share

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dietmar Woidke, governor of the German state of Brandenburg and top candidate of the German Social Democratic party, and Lars Klingbeil, co-chairman of the German Social Democratic Party, attend a joi

Scholz’s party dismisses questions about German leader’s election candidacy

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects

Delivery driver held at knifepoint by three men in 'frightening' parcel ambush - as police hunt suspects
A sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of AFC Wimbledon

Newcastle's Carabao Cup match called off after sinkhole opens up in middle of Wimbedon's pitch
Nevey Smith, 21, joined a demonstration outside a hotel in Newton Heath, Manchester, during rioting back in July

'What on earth were you thinking?': Mum who brought baby son to riot in pushchair spared jail by judge
Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli air strikes

Israel to expand strikes against ‘Hezbollah weapons sites’ in Lebanon

Rachel Reeves has warned of a 'harder road ahead'

I won’t budge on winter fuel payments, Rachel Reeves vows as she admits there is a ‘harder’ road ahead
Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump says 2024 presidential run will be his last if he loses

Janet Jackson shocked fans after wrongly suggesting Kamala Harris had lied about her race.

Janet Jackson's 'apology' for shocking comments about Kamala Harris was not approved by singer
Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit