Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'

Emily Stokes died after attending the festival. Picture: GoFundMe

By Jenny Medlicott

A 17-year-old girl has died after she was allegedly spiked at a drum and bass festival at Dreamland Amusement Park.

Emily Stokes, 17, died in hospital on Saturday after attending the drum and bass festival in Margate, Kent.

Her older sister, Megan Stokes, claimed that the teenager died after an “overdose” from being “spiked".

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "Kent Police was called at 5.58 pm on Saturday, June 29 to be made aware of the death of a 17-year-old girl at the QEQM hospital in Margate.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and a report is being made for the coroner."

Megan paid tribute to her younger sister, saying she was heartbroken to have her “taken away so suddenly”.

She wrote: “I’m starting up a go fund me as my younger sister has tragically passed away from an overdose from being spiked last night in margate.

"Emily was the kindest person you could ever meet she was so full of life and to have her taken away so suddenly at just only 17 years old it has completely broke me and it breaks my heart that we may not be able to give her the send off she would’ve wanted so I’ve set this up so hopefully we can give her the best send-off."

It has raised more than £4,500 with an overall target to reach £10,000.

A spokesperson for Dreamland park said they will work with Kent Police following Emily’s death.

The statement read: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of a 17-year-old woman in hospital on Saturday June 29.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family and friends and we will continue to work closely with Kent Police where relevant as they investigate this tragedy further."

The drum and bass festival, Worried About Henry, was held at the park between 1pm and 10:30pm on Saturday.