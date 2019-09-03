Teenager Goes Blind Because Of His Junk Food Diet

3 September 2019, 09:40

A boy went blind due to his junk food diet
A boy went blind due to his junk food diet. Picture: PA

A teenager has gone blind after several years of a diet completely lacking in fruit and vegetables, a medical journal has reported.

Researchers from Bristol Eye Hospital said the boy first presented to his doctor aged 14, complaining of tiredness, according to a case report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Aside from being labelled a “fussy eater”, the Bristol boy took no medication and had a normal body mass index (BMI). Tests showed he had low vitamin B12 levels and macrocytic anaemia – a condition bringing larger-than-normal red blood cells.

He was given B12 injections and dietary advice, but when he returned a year later he had developed some hearing loss and impaired vision, though still no cause was found.

“By age 17, the patient’s vision had become progressively worse, to the point of blindness,” the report said.

Investigating the boy’s nutrition, physicians found vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiencies, a reduced bone mineral density, low levels of copper and selenium, and a high zinc level.

“The patient confessed that since elementary school, he had avoided foods with certain textures and only ate French fries, Pringles, white bread, processed ham slices, and sausage,” the report said.

“By the time his condition was diagnosed, the patient had permanently impaired vision.”

The report cautioned that nutrition-related optic damage should always be considered by doctors finding any patient with unexplained vision symptoms.

“The risks for poor cardiovascular health, obesity and cancer associated with junk food consumption are well known, but poor nutrition can also permanently damage the nervous system, particularly vision,” the report said.

“It is rare in developed countries. The condition is potentially reversible if caught early. But if left untreated, it leads to permanent blindness.”

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boris Johnson accused of risking destruction of Tory party ahead of no-deal Brexit showdown

New cases of HIV in the UK are at their lowest level since 2000

HS2 could cost extra £22bn and face seven-year delay, says company behind project

Simone Biles speaks out as brother charged with three murders

Brexit vote: Rebel Tory MPs risking their jobs to vote against no deal

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know