Boy, 16, and man, 40, killed after car crashes off road and plunges into water at lock in Lincolnshire

7 January 2024, 12:49 | Updated: 7 January 2024, 13:25

The car came off the road at Tetney Lock
The car came off the road at Tetney Lock. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 16-year-old boy and man have died after a car crashed and plunged into water at a lock in Lincolnshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blue Mercedes 300 came off the road at Tetney Lock at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Paramedics, firefighters and police all rushed to the scene but the teenager and a man, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve

Next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by officers, Lincolnshire Police said.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the incident.

Diversion were in place on Tetney Lock Road junction but the route reopened at 3am.

Officers are appealing for any information, including dashcam footage. They would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle between 12.30pm and 1.33pm on Saturday

Call 01522 212316 and quote incident 190 of January 6, or email jared.thorp@lincs.police.uk to help.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zara Aleena's killer was caught having sex with a prison worker

Zara Aleena's family breaks silence as her murderer is caught having sex with prison worker

Bangladesh Elections

Sheikh Hasina set for fourth consecutive term as PM as Bangladesh goes to polls

Snow is due to hit parts of the UK as the Met Office issued an ice warning

Heavy snow set to hit UK on Monday as Met Office publishes yellow weather warning and new cold health alerts issued

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Rishi Sunak confirms government is developing plan to help Post Office workers clear their names in Horizon scandal

South Africa Crime Security

Private security firms fill void in crime-riddled South Africa

Japan Earthquake

Rescue teams still at work six days after Japanese earthquake

Rishi Sunak has pledged to keep cutting tax after Jeremy Hunt took a cautious stance

Rishi Sunak drops biggest hint yet he will cut tax before an election - despite Jeremy Hunt's caution

Jordan US Blinken Israel Palestinians

Antony Blinken continues Middle East diplomacy amid Gaza conflict

Egypt Coptic Christmas

In Pictures: Orthodox churches begin Christmas celebrations

Israel Palestinians

Israel says major combat in northern Gaza is over as it switches focus

The plane during the emergency

US officials order grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after blowout

Alan Bates has spearheaded attempts to clear sub-postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal

Hundreds of Post Office workers 'could get appeals overturned quicker' under new plans to tackle Horizon scandal

Lloyd Austin

Biden officials were unaware US defence secretary was in hospital

Police are trying to track down the Night Watcher after he left victims beaten and terrified

Hunt for terrifying 'Night Watcher' who violently robs wealthy homes and ties up victims with 'military level skills'

Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh voters go to the polls amid opposition boycott

Japan Earthquake

Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries after Japan quakes kill 126 people

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maya Bracken was found stabbed to death in a crashed Lexus

Named: Woman, 56, who was stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before boy, 18, dies at nearby train tracks
Donald Trump

Trump downplays Capitol siege and calls jailed rioters ‘hostages’

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Antony Blinken

Blinken says Turkey committed to ‘positive’ role in post-war Gaza

A bank manager who was unfairly sacked for using the N-word while asking a question at an anti-racism seminar has won a £490,000 payout.

Bank worker wins £490,000 payout after being sacked for using N-word in training session

Hezbollah soldiers

Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel trade heavy cross-border fire

Japan Earthquake

Woman in her 90s rescued five days after deadly Japanese quake

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

US grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after Alaska Airlines flight loses part of fuselage at 16,000ft
Ahmir Jolliff

School principal shot by gunman ‘risked himself to protect pupils’

Robert Jenrick has vowed to amend the Government's Rwanda bill to make it - after he resigned in protest at the bill last year.

Jenrick vows amendments to Rwanda bill as Starmer tells Sunak to come clean on asylum plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit