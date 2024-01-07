Boy, 16, and man, 40, killed after car crashes off road and plunges into water at lock in Lincolnshire

The car came off the road at Tetney Lock. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 16-year-old boy and man have died after a car crashed and plunged into water at a lock in Lincolnshire.

The blue Mercedes 300 came off the road at Tetney Lock at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Paramedics, firefighters and police all rushed to the scene but the teenager and a man, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by officers, Lincolnshire Police said.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the incident.

Diversion were in place on Tetney Lock Road junction but the route reopened at 3am.

Officers are appealing for any information, including dashcam footage. They would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle between 12.30pm and 1.33pm on Saturday

Call 01522 212316 and quote incident 190 of January 6, or email jared.thorp@lincs.police.uk to help.