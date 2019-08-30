Teenager Left With Serious Injuries After Baseball Bat Attack At Lakeside Shopping Centre
30 August 2019, 13:40
A teenage boy was attacked with a metal baseball bat inside a Subway shop at the shopping centre in Thurrock.
A thirteen year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following an attack at Lakeside shopping centre yesterday.
The teenager is currently in custody for questioning.
The victim was attacked with a metal baseball bat and is reported to have suffered serious injuries.
The incident occurred at around 5:45pm yesterday inside a Subway shop.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.