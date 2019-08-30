Teenager Left With Serious Injuries After Baseball Bat Attack At Lakeside Shopping Centre

The incident occurred at the Lakeside shopping centre, Thurrock. Picture: PA

A teenage boy was attacked with a metal baseball bat inside a Subway shop at the shopping centre in Thurrock.

A thirteen year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following an attack at Lakeside shopping centre yesterday.

The teenager is currently in custody for questioning.

The victim was attacked with a metal baseball bat and is reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The incident occurred at around 5:45pm yesterday inside a Subway shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack.