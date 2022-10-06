18-year-old fighting for his life after being stabbed outside of King's Cross Station

Outside of King's Cross Railway station. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed outside of one of the busiest train stations in the UK.

The 18-year-old was given CPR outside of King’s Cross Station before he was taken to the hospital in a ‘life-threatening condition’.

The incident happened just after 5.40pm at the junction of Euston Road and Crestfield Street.

Police are still hunting for the knifeman.

Pictures from the scene show forensics doing a fingertip search of the cordon.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 17:42hrs on Wednesday, 5 October to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Euston Road and Crestfield Street, NW2. "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. He remains in a life-threatening condition."