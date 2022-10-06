18-year-old fighting for his life after being stabbed outside of King's Cross Station

6 October 2022, 06:47

Outside of King's Cross Railway station
Outside of King's Cross Railway station. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed outside of one of the busiest train stations in the UK.

The 18-year-old was given CPR outside of King’s Cross Station before he was taken to the hospital in a ‘life-threatening condition’.

The incident happened just after 5.40pm at the junction of Euston Road and Crestfield Street.

Police are still hunting for the knifeman.

READ MORE:Police promise to attend 'every home burglary' in England and Wales

READ MORE: Car driven by Chris Kaba collided with police vehicles before he was shot, an inquest has heard

Pictures from the scene show forensics doing a fingertip search of the cordon.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 17:42hrs on Wednesday, 5 October to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Euston Road and Crestfield Street, NW2. "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds. He remains in a life-threatening condition."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kevin Spacey Appears In Court On Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey due in US courts today to face allegations of sexual assault

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget announced a number of tax cuts, but now a new report suggests average households will still be worse off because the tax thresholds are not changing

Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust have reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Filming of 'Rust' to resume after Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over fatal shooting of cinematographer on set

A man has been stabbed to death at Rath Cemetery in Ireland

Man stabbed to death and wife severely injured in 'disturbing' attack during funeral ceremony in Ireland

An LGBT Conservatives event took place at Reflex bar (right) during the Conservative party conference

Attendees at Tory LGBT event during conference 'received homophobic abuse'

-

Buckingham Palace dismisses June 3 date for Charles’s coronation as ‘purely speculation'

Public won't vote for a party with such an 'appalling' lack of discipline, says Tory MP

Conservatives must show a united front to win election, Tory MP tells Andrew Marr

-

Liz Truss and Home Sec Suella Braverman at odds on immigration, says Rory Stewart

The photographer was kicked out of Tory conference

Award-winning accredited photographer kicked out of Tory conference after 'security claimed he was a threat'

Tories remain 'miserable and divided' after Liz Truss' speech, says Andrew Marr

Tories remain 'miserable and divided' after Liz Truss' speech, says Andrew Marr

Stockton police dept. released a grainy image of a "person of interest"

Hunt for California serial killer on 'unknown mission', as police link seven shooting attacks

The princess spoke to new mum Sylvia Novak, who who gave birth to her daughter Bianca six weeks prematurely, and was pictured cradling the newborn.

Princess of Wales cradles newborn baby on visit to hospital maternity unit in Surrey

A group of Iranian school girls heckle a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force.

Defiant Iranian schoolgirls shout down armed forces speaker as anti-govt protests rock country

-

Match.com ad showing woman doing chores for a man deemed sexist

Liz Truss gave her first speech to the Conservative Party conference as party leader today

Read Liz Truss's conference speech in full

Liz Truss's tory conference speech was disrupted by Greenpeace protesters who accused the Government of breaking manifesto pledges

"Who voted for this?" Greenpeace protesters disrupt PM's speech as she tells security 'let's get them removed'

Latest News

See more Latest News

California Family Kidnapped

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

Footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

Anne, accompanied by New York City Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry (Sigurjon Gudjonsson/New York City Department of Transportation via AP)

Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

Charles Fuller

A Soldier’s Play writer Charles Fuller dies aged 83

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts,

Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs laws completing Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour

Sri Lankan people

Amnesty: Creditors should provide debt relief to Sri Lanka

-

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn mega-fight at the o2 OFF after Benn fails drugs test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London