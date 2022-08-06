Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight on east London high street

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Leytonstone. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in east London.

The youth was stabbed during an assault on Leytonstone High Road shortly after 2pm today.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene outside a row of shops after being called at 2.15pm. They found the victim, aged in his late teens, suffering from stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. No arrests have been made.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police were called at about 14:15hrs on Saturday, 6 August to reports of an assault on High Road, E11.

“Officers and the London Ambulance attended, and found a man – believed to be in his late teens – suffering from stab injuries.

“Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

“Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been notified.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

“A crime scene is in place.”

The local neighbourhood ward safety panel posted on Twitter: “Sincere condolences going out to a family who have just had their lives ripped apart.

"I hope those who know anything, who may be protecting those responsible, will do the decent thing and come forward, to allow justice for this needles loss of a life."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3896/06Aug.