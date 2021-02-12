Man, 19, stabbed to death in fight near Parsons Green Tube station in London

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near Parsons Green Tube station. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A man has been stabbed to death during a fight near a Tube station in south-west London.

Police were called at just before 7pm on Thursday to reports of a fight between three men in Parsons Green, according to the Met.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service but a 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male, also in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third male had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Parsons Green station and some surrounding roads were closed and a crime scene is in place.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are making inquiries to establish the next of kin.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The Met said: "Specialist homicide detectives have been informed and are now at the scene.

"Inquiries are continuing.

"There have been no arrests."

A Section 60 has been put in place until 6am on Friday covering postcodes SW3, SW6, SW10.

Local MP Greg Hands described the situation as "truly awful", saying his thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5723/11Feb. Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.