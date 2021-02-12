Man, 19, stabbed to death in fight near Parsons Green Tube station in London

12 February 2021, 06:29 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 06:33

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near Parsons Green Tube station
A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near Parsons Green Tube station. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A man has been stabbed to death during a fight near a Tube station in south-west London.

Police were called at just before 7pm on Thursday to reports of a fight between three men in Parsons Green, according to the Met.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service but a 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male, also in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third male had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Parsons Green station and some surrounding roads were closed and a crime scene is in place.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are making inquiries to establish the next of kin.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

The Met said: "Specialist homicide detectives have been informed and are now at the scene.

"Inquiries are continuing.

"There have been no arrests."

A Section 60 has been put in place until 6am on Friday covering postcodes SW3, SW6, SW10.

Local MP Greg Hands described the situation as "truly awful", saying his thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5723/11Feb. Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demonstrators flash three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar’s coup leader says uniting with military will lead to democracy
Members of the National Guard patrol the area outside of the US Capitol

Failure to convict Donald Trump could damage democracy, prosecution claim
Spectators watch third round matches at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne

Australian Open goes behind closed doors as lockdown for Melbourne announced
Ricky Martin will be part of the foundation which will launch a charity drive on Valentine's Day

Ricky Martin joins efforts to build Pulse memorial

Police patrols will be increased across English ports and airports

Police patrols ramped up to enforce quarantine for international travellers
Trump Impeachment

Rioters acting on Trump’s orders, Democrats say at impeachment trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's unfair to criticise people under lockdown for booking holidays, says caller

It's unfair to criticise people under lockdown for booking holidays, says caller
Virologist breaks down why the Kent Covid variant is going to 'sweep the world'

Virologist explains why the Kent Covid variant is likely to 'sweep the world'
James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days
Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat

Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat
The MI6 HQ has been nicknamed "Legoland" by some wags within the intelligence community due to its odd shape

'Of course MI6 have been recruiting foreign born spies, it's what they do'
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Cladding crisis: Labour questions Government's cladding announcement

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London