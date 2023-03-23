Teenager stabbed to death in Northampton named as 16-year-old Rohan Shand

Police investigating the death of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in Northampton have named him as 16-year-old Rohan Shand. Picture: Northants Police

By Chris Samuel

Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy who was fatally stabbed in Northampton have named him as 16-year-old Rohan Shand.

Officers were called to Harborough Road, in the suburb of Kingsthorpe, at about 3.35pm on Wenesday following reports that a boy had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly after.

A forensic post-mortem examination, carried out by a Home Office pathologist at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Thursday, indicated Rohan died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Four males aged 49, 21, 16, and 14, have been arrested in connection with Rohan's death and are all in police custody.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

Specially trained officers are supporting Rohan's family who are "devastated" over the tragedy.

Rohan Shand. Picture: Northants Police

Northants Police's senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: "This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

"Arrests were promptly made this evening and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so.

A murder investigation has been launched in Northampton following the death of a 16-year-old in the Kingsthorpe area of the town today (Wednesday, March 22). 1/3 — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) March 22, 2023

DI Barnes said the incident is believed to be "isolated".

Anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage of the area at the time is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.