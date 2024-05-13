Two teenagers charged with attempted murder after cyclist, 19, shot and stabbed in Dagenham

13 May 2024, 08:00 | Updated: 13 May 2024, 08:04

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder.
By Jenny Medlicott

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed and shot during an 'ambush' attack in Dagenham.

The teenagers, both aged 17, were arrested in Ashford, Kent on Friday 10 May after a man, 19, was stabbed on Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham.

They were later charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and will appear in court on Monday.

Five men and a woman, aged between 18 and 25 years old, were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The 19-year-old remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham about 5.15pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. A separate call came in shortly afterwards reporting a shooting.

A man, 19, had been cycling on the road when he was attacked by a group of men who arrived at and left the scene in three cars.

The man was found by officers and emergency services with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital where it was confirmed that he had been shot as well as stabbed.

The Met Police said: “We know that the victim was riding a bike on the street when he was attacked by a group of men who arrived at, and left the scene, in three cars.

“Three men are in custody and our enquiries are moving forward to identify the others involved.

“This wasn’t a disagreement or a fight, it was an ambush that has left a 19-year-old fighting for his life. If you have information that could help us take these dangerous individuals off your streets please do get in touch,” the Met said.

Paramedics said on Thursday that they had sent an air ambulance among other vehicles, and the victim was "taken to a major trauma centre as a priority".

A spokesperson for the police said at the time: "Police were called to Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham at about 17:18hrs on Thursday, 2 May following reports that a man has been stabbed.

"Shortly after a second call was received by a member of the public reporting gun shots in the area.

"Officers and LAS attended and found a man, aged 19, with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody where he remains."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 5.18 pm (2 May) to reports of an incident on Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham.

"We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority."

