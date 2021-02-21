Teenagers charged with kidnapping 'after stealing car with boys aged 2 and 4 inside'

This was the moment one of the boys was rescued from the car, which two 15-year-old boys are accused of stealing. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with kidnapping after a car was stolen with the owner's two and four-year-old son's inside.

West Midlands Police said the pair, who cannot be named due to their age, have been remanded into custody, and are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers were called to an incident in the city just after 5pm on Saturday, when the father reported his Seat Leon had been stolen from his driveway with the young boys inside.

At one point the vehicle was seen driving down the wrong way down a duel carriageway before armed officers were able to bring it to a halt on the A38 Bristol Road, near the busy Belgrave Interchange.

It took officers just 15 minutes to track and bring the car to a safe stop, ensuring the two boys inside were not injured.

Both children were found safe and well and reunited with their parents at the roadside a short time later.

Two teenagers have each been charged with two counts of kidnap, as well as a separate allegation of aggravated car theft.

One of the teenagers has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.