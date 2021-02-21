Teenagers charged with kidnapping 'after stealing car with boys aged 2 and 4 inside'

21 February 2021, 21:13

This was the moment one of the boys was rescued from the car, which two 15-year-old boys are accused of stealing
This was the moment one of the boys was rescued from the car, which two 15-year-old boys are accused of stealing. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with kidnapping after a car was stolen with the owner's two and four-year-old son's inside.

West Midlands Police said the pair, who cannot be named due to their age, have been remanded into custody, and are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Officers were called to an incident in the city just after 5pm on Saturday, when the father reported his Seat Leon had been stolen from his driveway with the young boys inside.

At one point the vehicle was seen driving down the wrong way down a duel carriageway before armed officers were able to bring it to a halt on the A38 Bristol Road, near the busy Belgrave Interchange.

It took officers just 15 minutes to track and bring the car to a safe stop, ensuring the two boys inside were not injured.

Both children were found safe and well and reunited with their parents at the roadside a short time later.

Two teenagers have each been charged with two counts of kidnap, as well as a separate allegation of aggravated car theft.

One of the teenagers has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Protest

Protests over rapper’s arrest turn violent again in Barcelona
Austria Iran Nuclear

Iran to offer UN inspectors ‘less access’ to nuclear programme
A teenage boy is believed to have had a car driven at him before being stabbed to death

Boy, 16, 'had car driven at him before being stabbed to death'
Dr Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the Covid wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia

Fiddler on the wards: Violin-playing doctor cheers Covid patients in Tunisia
Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha

Libyan minister survives attack on motorcade

Smoke from the 'significant blaze' at a warehouse in Denton can be seen from miles around.

Denton fire: Major incident declared as 125 firefighters tackle warehouse blaze

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London