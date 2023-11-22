Teens may have been lying dead in overturned car for two days after north Wales crash

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road. Picture: North Wales Police, Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found in an overturned car yesterday and may have been trapped inside for two days.

The police are investigating the likelihood that the accident occurred not long after the teens left the home of one of their grandad's homes eight miles away.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

They weren't reported missing until 15:10 on Monday.

The boys' bodies were found inside the car yesterday, which means their bodies may have been trapped in the overturned car for 48 hours.

Their Ford Fiesta left the A4085 in an area between Beddgelert and Llanfrothen, near Garreg, Gwynedd in north-west Wales.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road.

The car was found "partially submerged in water", police added, after a member of the public alerted them to the vehicle.

A source told The Mail: "The plan seems to have been for them to camp in Snowdonia on Sunday evening, but it looks like they never made it to a campsite.

"The car has left the road on a bend, it seems the driver lost control and ended up in water in a ditch.

"The accident may have happened as early as midday on Sunday but police were not informed until more than 24 hours later that they were missing.

"It is a very remote area and the weather was terrible so the car simply may not have been seen from the road."

No formal identification has taken place yet, but the families of the four boys have been informed.

In a statement today, Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said, “We can confirm that colleagues from the North West Underwater Search Team are now assisting with the search of the area where the car was found.

North Wales Police said, "The A4085 will remain closed whilst these detailed searches are ongoing."

People were invited to pay respects to Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris inside Shrewsbury Abbey. Picture: Alamy

One of the boys was 16, two were 17 and the fourth was 18 years old.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn added: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

"This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

"We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect."

Police said that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances in which the car would have left the road.

The four teenagers, who are sixth-form students, were last seen getting into a silver Ford Fiesta car on Sunday morning.

They are thought to have travelled to the area on Saturday.

Local MP Liz Saville Roberts and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: "This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.

"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

"No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."