Revealed: the temperature that means you may not be sleeping well as UK gripped by heatwave

It doesn't have to be that warm for your sleep to be affected. Picture: Getty/Tado

By Kieran Kelly

As the UK is braced for another mini-heatwave, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 30C tomorrow, you might be dreading going to sleep tonight.

That is because most people tend to have a worse night's sleep when it's not only warm outside but inside your home too.

According to European indoor climate management experts tado°, the average temperature outside during the day does not need to be very high at all to disrupt your sleep.

Analysis of data from more than 120,000 homes in the UK shows the average daytime temperature outside during warm spells can be as low as 23°C for your sleep to be disrupted.

How warm it needs to be for your sleep to be disrupted. Picture: tado

It is going to reach as high as 23C in the south east today, before rising to 29C or 30C tomorrow.

tado° CPO and Co-founder Christian Deilmann said: “We all love the warm temperatures, within reason, during the day but it is surprising how an average temperature of just over 23°C can heat up your home to a point where you may face an uncomfortable night that stops you sleeping.

“Because of the way our homes are built so that the temperature does not peak or trough like it does outside, we even saw some nights in excess of 24°C when the daytime outdoor temperature was only about 22°C.”

“There are of course lots of ways to keep cool during the night but our data reveals the surprisingly low average temperature people should be aware of so they can at least prepare those options to try to get a good night’s sleep.”

It comes after a wet start to July, with 97% of England's average rain for the month already falling by this week.

Some places have had it particularly bad. London has had 154% of its July average already, with Dorset up to 120%.

How to sleep better during a heatwave

Drink plenty of water throughout the warning. Picture: Getty