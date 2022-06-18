Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

18 June 2022, 12:32

Rain and storms are set to hit the UK this weekend after three days of hot weather.
By Sophie Barnett

Temperatures are set to plunge by nearly 15C in some parts of the UK following the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office has said the Midlands may see temperatures fall to 15C after seeing highs of 29C on Friday as well as some rain after gusts of hot continental air swept across the UK.

The mercury rose to 34C in parts of the South East on Friday due to the hot air that was moving north from Iberia.

Hot temperatures were recorded across much of the UK on the hottest day of the year so far, with Suffolk seeing 32.7C heat.

However, as a result of an influx of cooler Atlantic air, the mercury is predicted to drop across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the majority of England.

The North West is predicted to have a 11C fall from 25C to 14C while the south coast, meanwhile, is expected to keep hold of the scorching temperatures, so could see highs of 30C.

On Sunday, rain is predicted for the southern parts and the north while other regions are expected to have sunny spells.

Spring tides have prompted a flood alert - which warns that flooding is possible - in south west London for the Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir at 6.45am.

A Government statement said: "River levels are expected to be high as a result of spring tides.

"Flooding of low-lying roads and footpaths is expected, which may exist for one to two hours either side of high tide. Flooding of properties is not expected."

A double decker bus even burst into flames in south London during the unusually warm weather.

Rain and storms are heading to some parts of the UK.
Beaches will be packed at the end of the week when temperatures hit 30C.
The Met Office said it will be "cooler and cloudier" for many on Saturday afternoon, with rain for some people, and the last of the heat in the southeast.

Beaches were packed with sun-seekers on Friday, while lidos across London saw many grab an early-morning dip.

Car parks were full by lunchtime in most seaside towns as parts of the UK sweltered in temperatures hotter than Jamaica and the Maldives.

