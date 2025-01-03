Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber weather warnings with 'heavy snow' forecast - as NHS urges public to stay indoors

3 January 2025, 11:19 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 11:46

Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber snow and ice warnings issued over weekend - as NHS warn public to stay indoors
Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber snow and ice warnings issued over weekend - as NHS warn public to stay indoors. Picture: Alamy / Met Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has upgraded existing yellow snow and ice warnings to more urgent amber alerts across parts of the UK, with heavy snow forecast across parts of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The upgraded Met Office warnings cover large parts of central England and Wales across the weekend, with snow fall of up to 40cm expected in higher areas.

The amber warning, which comes into effect on Saturday at 18:00 will remain in place until midday on Sunday, with warnings the freezing temperatures could see "rural communities cut off" and a "good chance" of power cuts.

The meteorological body warned of power cuts and major travel disruption across the UK, with drivers told to avoid getting behind the wheel in icy conditions except for "essential journeys".

It comes as the NHS issued an urgent warning on Thursday for people to stay indoors over the weekend, as the UK is set to face three days of snow and freezing conditions.

The NHS issued the stark warning as ice cold weather conditions are set to hammer the UK in the next few days.

Doctors are telling vulnerable people to stay inside early in the day or late in the evening and to stock up on food and medicine ahead of the icy weather this weekend.

The new Met Office warnings affect large parts of central England and Wales, with snow fall of 40cm expected in the highest areas.

It follows the government’s decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners will also be put "into sharp relief" by the cold snap, according to Age UK.

Read more: Ice warnings issued across UK as Met Office warns three days of snow set to fall over the weekend

Read more: Three-day snow warning for almost all of England and Wales this weekend as Brits also battered by wind and rain

"Snow will become persistent and locally heavy as it pushes south to north across the warning area," the Met Office warned on Friday.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Jason Kelly, continued: “This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales.

car number plate obscured by snow as it drives through thick falling snow in Scotland, UK
car number plate obscured by snow as it drives through thick falling snow in Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

"Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines.

"This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

Temperatures could fall well below zero with freezing rain forecast over the course of Saturday, as wintry conditions continue.

People are encouraged to take care of vulnerable neighbours and check in on those who might be struggling during the cold weather.

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Temperatures could fall as low as minus 8C in rural Scotland and northern England, the Met Office said.

Even London is set for two five-hour bursts of snowfall according to the Met Office, as the capital is also faced with a two-day weather alert.

Snow covered landscape by the River Dee Aberdeen Scotland, 2nd Jan 2024
Snow covered landscape by the River Dee Aberdeen Scotland, 2nd Jan 2024. Picture: Paul Glendell, Alamy

It will also be cold in parts of Wales and rural spots in southern England with between minus 4C and minus 5C expected.

The NHS is warning people of the danger of slips, trips and falls during the cold weather.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "There'll be widespread frost across the country tonight, from Land's End to John O'Groats.

"It will be comfortably below where we should be for this time of year and I would expect temperatures to hit minus 8C in parts of Scotland."

Mr Stroud confirmed conditions should become warmer by the end of this weekend before cold weather strikes again early next week.

He said: "The second half of the weekend should be in the high singles or low doubles.

"But temperatures will dive again next week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

"They should start to improve towards the latter end of the week. But there's a lot of water to go under the bridge until then."

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the Government's decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners will be put "into sharp relief" by the cold snap.

Ms Abrahams said the charity had already been contacted by older people "worrying about what to do when this moment arrived".

From this winter, only people on pension credit or certain other benefits will receive the winter fuel payments while more than nine million others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

The charity director said: "We urge older people to do everything they can to stay warm, even if that means risking spending more on their heating than they feel they can afford.

"The energy companies are under an obligation to help if you are struggling and there may be support available from your local council too."

Meanwhile, fresh weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for ice ahead of a blast of snow over the weekend.

The yellow warning indicates there could be icy surfaces in northern and western Scotland, the north west of England and Northern Ireland.

It will remain in place from 5pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday morning, and could make for difficult travelling conditions, the forecaster warned.

A snow and ice warning is also in place covering parts of northern Scotland between 4pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

Scattered wintry showers will be replaced by a longer spell of rain and sleet on Thursday night, particularly across western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

As temperatures dip below freezing, this will lead to a risk of ice on untreated surfaces, the forecaster said.

A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England, other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and the Pennines, the forecaster added.

Strong winds could lead to snow drifts in some areas, and freezing rain as temperatures creep up could add to the risk of ice.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "At the moment we've issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn't mean that everywhere within that warning could see snow, it's just a heads-up there could be some impacts."

On Thursday, London councils activated an emergency accommodation protocol for people sleeping rough in freezing conditions.

The emergency measures, which will see extra beds made available, have been active for three nights so far this winter.

A major incident declared in Greater Manchester on Wednesday because of flooding has been stood down, with emergency services and partners now focusing on recovery efforts.

There have been no casualties or reports of serious injuries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Trump’s ‘unpredictability’ could help end Ukraine war with Russia, says Zelensky

According to the case report the doctor's body likely did not mount an appropriate response to the tumor cells 'transplanted' from the patient's body

Surgeon 'catches' cancer after operating on patient in first-of-its-kind case

Israel Palestinians Gaza

Israeli air strikes kill at least 50 people across Gaza

Exclusive
Labour minister slams Elon Musk after suggesting Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over grooming gang handling

Labour minister slams Elon Musk after suggesting Jess Phillips 'deserves to be in prison' over grooming gang handling

Samantha Petry, who works in the area, visits a flower memorial set up on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans

New Orleans starts to recover in wake of terrorist attack that killed 14

Arno Els Quinton and Greta Marie Otteson were discovered dead at the Hoa Ch Tourist Villa in Vietnam

Mystery as British woman, 33, found dead alongside fiancé in luxury Vietnamese holiday villa

Critical incident' declared at Surrey hospital as patients sent home over virus concerns

Critical incident' declared at Surrey hospital as patients sent home over virus concerns

Venezuela’s Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia thanks parliament members after delivering his speech as he and compatriot Maria Corina Machado are awarded the EU’s top human rights honour, the Sakharov Prize

Venezuela’s government offers reward for opposition presidential candidate’s arrest

A woman is carried on a stretcher near the site of a plane crash

Two people killed as small plane crashes into warehouse

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrive at the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

South Korean investigators fail in bid to detain impeached president

Police officers arrive at the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

Investigators attempt to detain impeached South Korean president

A beach closed following a shark attack

Missing surfer in Australia believed to have died in shark attack, police say

Police officers stand in front of the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence on January 03, 2025

Chaos in South Korea investigators are blocked trying to arrest impeached president who declared martial law

Elderly people being taken out in wheelchairs to enjoy the fresh air at Park Walk, Shaftesbury, Dorset

Government says social care reform may not be delivered until 2028 as charities say waiting is ‘not an option’

Teenager Luke Littler has reached back-to-back finals at the World Darts Championship

Luke Littler secures place in World Darts Championship final against Michael van Gerwen

The footage includes a photo of an ice cooler with an explosive device.

Fresh CCTV released of New Orleans terror suspect just an hour before attack as police reveal he had IED-packed cooler

Latest News

See more Latest News

Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions.

Major Grenfell study reveals one in four firefighters suffering life-changing health conditions
Even London is set for two-five-hour bursts of snow.

Don't go outside, NHS warns as Brits brace for three days of snow and temperatures set to plummet to -10C
A Tesla Cybertruck exploded

Soldier found dead after Tesla truck blast at Trump hotel ‘shot himself in head’

Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.

Sara Sharif’s dad 'has neck sliced open with tuna can lid in prison attack' as he is 'ambushed by inmates'
The tracks are around 166 million years old.

Hundreds of dinosaur footprints discovered on ‘dinosaur highway’ in Oxfordshire quarry

Sir Nick Clegg is leaving his job as global affairs president with Facebook's parent company Meta.

Nick Clegg leaves Meta with Republican Joel Kaplan appointed as replacement

Military personnel walk down Bourbon street

Driver behind New Orleans terrorist attack ‘acted alone’

The Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in the head before the explosion

Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in head before explosion as police 'not ruling out' links to New Orleans case
Wayne Osmond at an Osmonds concert at Wembley Arena, London - 30 May 2008

The Osmonds star Wayne Osmond dies aged 73 as tributes pour in for singer

Rosita Missoni poses for photographers

Italian fashion house founder Rosita Missoni dies aged 93

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News