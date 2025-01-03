Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber weather warnings with 'heavy snow' forecast - as NHS urges public to stay indoors

Britain's big freeze: Upgraded amber snow and ice warnings issued over weekend - as NHS warn public to stay indoors. Picture: Alamy / Met Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Office has upgraded existing yellow snow and ice warnings to more urgent amber alerts across parts of the UK, with heavy snow forecast across parts of the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The upgraded Met Office warnings cover large parts of central England and Wales across the weekend, with snow fall of up to 40cm expected in higher areas.

The amber warning, which comes into effect on Saturday at 18:00 will remain in place until midday on Sunday, with warnings the freezing temperatures could see "rural communities cut off" and a "good chance" of power cuts.

The meteorological body warned of power cuts and major travel disruption across the UK, with drivers told to avoid getting behind the wheel in icy conditions except for "essential journeys".

It comes as the NHS issued an urgent warning on Thursday for people to stay indoors over the weekend, as the UK is set to face three days of snow and freezing conditions.

The NHS issued the stark warning as ice cold weather conditions are set to hammer the UK in the next few days.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Snow and ice across parts of central England and Wales



Saturday 1800 - Sunday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TLvSrtSC1Z — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2025

Doctors are telling vulnerable people to stay inside early in the day or late in the evening and to stock up on food and medicine ahead of the icy weather this weekend.

The new Met Office warnings affect large parts of central England and Wales, with snow fall of 40cm expected in the highest areas.

It follows the government’s decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners will also be put "into sharp relief" by the cold snap, according to Age UK.

Read more: Ice warnings issued across UK as Met Office warns three days of snow set to fall over the weekend

Read more: Three-day snow warning for almost all of England and Wales this weekend as Brits also battered by wind and rain

"Snow will become persistent and locally heavy as it pushes south to north across the warning area," the Met Office warned on Friday.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Jason Kelly, continued: “This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.

“We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales.

car number plate obscured by snow as it drives through thick falling snow in Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

"Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where 5 cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines.

"This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.”

Temperatures could fall well below zero with freezing rain forecast over the course of Saturday, as wintry conditions continue.

People are encouraged to take care of vulnerable neighbours and check in on those who might be struggling during the cold weather.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Snow across northern England



Saturday 2100 - Sunday 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/v2MKvd2nvJ — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2025

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Temperatures could fall as low as minus 8C in rural Scotland and northern England, the Met Office said.

Even London is set for two five-hour bursts of snowfall according to the Met Office, as the capital is also faced with a two-day weather alert.

Snow covered landscape by the River Dee Aberdeen Scotland, 2nd Jan 2024. Picture: Paul Glendell, Alamy

It will also be cold in parts of Wales and rural spots in southern England with between minus 4C and minus 5C expected.

The NHS is warning people of the danger of slips, trips and falls during the cold weather.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "There'll be widespread frost across the country tonight, from Land's End to John O'Groats.

"It will be comfortably below where we should be for this time of year and I would expect temperatures to hit minus 8C in parts of Scotland."

Mr Stroud confirmed conditions should become warmer by the end of this weekend before cold weather strikes again early next week.

He said: "The second half of the weekend should be in the high singles or low doubles.

"But temperatures will dive again next week, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

"They should start to improve towards the latter end of the week. But there's a lot of water to go under the bridge until then."

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said the Government's decision to limit the winter fuel allowance to only the poorest pensioners will be put "into sharp relief" by the cold snap.

Ms Abrahams said the charity had already been contacted by older people "worrying about what to do when this moment arrived".

From this winter, only people on pension credit or certain other benefits will receive the winter fuel payments while more than nine million others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

The charity director said: "We urge older people to do everything they can to stay warm, even if that means risking spending more on their heating than they feel they can afford.

"The energy companies are under an obligation to help if you are struggling and there may be support available from your local council too."

Meanwhile, fresh weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for ice ahead of a blast of snow over the weekend.

The yellow warning indicates there could be icy surfaces in northern and western Scotland, the north west of England and Northern Ireland.

It will remain in place from 5pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday morning, and could make for difficult travelling conditions, the forecaster warned.

A snow and ice warning is also in place covering parts of northern Scotland between 4pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

Scattered wintry showers will be replaced by a longer spell of rain and sleet on Thursday night, particularly across western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

As temperatures dip below freezing, this will lead to a risk of ice on untreated surfaces, the forecaster said.

A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England, other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and the Pennines, the forecaster added.

Strong winds could lead to snow drifts in some areas, and freezing rain as temperatures creep up could add to the risk of ice.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "At the moment we've issued a very large snow warning for Saturday until Monday but it doesn't mean that everywhere within that warning could see snow, it's just a heads-up there could be some impacts."

On Thursday, London councils activated an emergency accommodation protocol for people sleeping rough in freezing conditions.

The emergency measures, which will see extra beds made available, have been active for three nights so far this winter.

A major incident declared in Greater Manchester on Wednesday because of flooding has been stood down, with emergency services and partners now focusing on recovery efforts.

There have been no casualties or reports of serious injuries.