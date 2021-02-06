Ten dead after Covid outbreak at Scottish care home

6 February 2021, 15:26 | Updated: 6 February 2021, 15:27

25 residents and 43 members of staff tested positive for Covid at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly, Fife
25 residents and 43 members of staff tested positive for Covid at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly, Fife. Picture: Google Street View

By Megan White

Ten people have died after a coronavirus outbreak among residents and staff at a Scottish care home.

25 residents and 43 members of staff tested positive for Covid at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly, Fife.

The home was closed to new admissions temporarily but has since reopened as more than 14 days has passed since its last positive test result.

An NHS spokesperson said: "NHS Fife is aware of a recent cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly.

"A total of 25 residents tested positive for the virus. A further 43 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sadly, 10 people died after contracting COVID-19 and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

"NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership worked closely with Fife Council’s Environmental Health Service to support the management of the care home and offer advice to prevent spread of the virus.

"The care home was closed to new admissions and has since reopened since it is now 14 days since the last positive test.

"Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot  or by calling 0800 028 2816."

