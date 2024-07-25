Ten Just Stop Oil activists charged for conspiracy to disrupt Heathrow amid Europe-wide eco protests

25 July 2024, 19:05

The action came as part of a day of mass travel protests across Europe
The action came as part of a day of mass travel protests across Europe. Picture: Getty, Just Stop Oil

By Henry Moore

Eco-protests also occurred in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Norway and Finland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ten Just Stop Oil activists have been charged with conspiracy to disrupt Heathrow Airport as part of a Europe-wide campaign threatening summer travel chaos.

The protesters were arrested at 9am at two locations outside the UK’s busiest airport as climate activists across Europe tried to disrupt air traffic.

The Metropolitan Police said it had “prevented significant disruption to the airport and travelling public”.

Just Stop Oil activists have vowed to use all means "necessary" to disrupt flights as part of this latest campaign.

The ten eco-activists appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday accused of conspiracy to interfere with key national infrastructure under Section 7 of the Public Order Act.

Eco-activists Sally Davidson, 36, Adam Beard, 55, Rosa Hicks, 28, Rory Wilson, 26, Luke Elson, 31, Luke Watson, 34, Sean O’Callaghan, 29 and Hannah Schafer, 60 were charged with the offence today.

Two more activists were bailed following their court appearance, with conditions that included not going within 1km of an airport without a ticket to travel.

The protests came as part of a mass day of action across Europe.
The protests came as part of a mass day of action across Europe. Picture: Just Stop Oil

These protests came as part of a coordinated campaign which targeted airports in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Norway and Finland.

Demonstrators at Cologne Bonn Airport glued themselves to the runway causing chaos for travellers.

"That was just the beginning today. Over the next few weeks we will repeat this in Germany, Europe and globally," a member of the Last Generation activist group told the press.

In Switzerland, eleven activists blocked main roads around both Zurich and Geneva airports.

Five eco-activists for Futuro Vegetal in Spain accessed the taxiway at Barcelona airport but were intercepted before they could take action.

The Met Police said in a statement at the time: "Nine Just Stop Oil activists have been arrested this morning for conspiring to disrupt Heathrow Airport.

"Thanks to the work of officers involved, those arrested have been taken into custody and the Met has prevented significant disruption to the airport and travelling public."

Just Stop Oil has warned of further disruptions to travel this summer
Just Stop Oil has warned of further disruptions to travel this summer. Picture: Getty

A Heathrow spokesman added: "Thanks to swift action from the police and airport colleagues, there is no disruption to passenger journeys. Heathrow continues to operate as normal today.'We are in full agreement that the aviation industry needs to decarbonise, but unlawful and irresponsible protest activity will not be tolerated."

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Continued burning of oil, gas and coal, as we pass irreversible tipping points that threaten to spin our climate out of control in a rapidly accelerating way, is jeopardising the stability on which our entire society depends.

“This is not only irresponsible, it is an act of war against low lying island states and countries in the global south, who are already suffering devastating consequences as a result of our addiction to fossil fuels.

“Our political leaders must take action to protect our communities by working with other nations to establish a legally binding treaty to stop the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.”

The legendary painting was protected by glass.
The legendary painting was protected by glass. Picture: Just Stop Oil

On Thursday, Two Just Stop Oil activists were found guilty of criminal damage after throwing tinned soup over Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers.

Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer, both 22, were found guilty of criminal damage at Southwark Crown Court after the incident on October 14, 2022.

The pair hurled tinned soup over the masterpiece at the National Gallery in central London, risking "serious damage" to the painting, the court heard.

The duo then glued themselves to the wall of the gallery and damaged the 17th century Italian frame the artwork had been housed in.

