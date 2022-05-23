Ten puppies and two dogs killed after fire engulfs a cannabis farm flat

23 May 2022

The blaze in Chapel Street broke out on Sunday morning
The blaze in Chapel Street broke out on Sunday morning. Picture: Google

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Ten puppies and two dogs have died after a huge fire engulfed a flat with a cannabis farm inside.

Emergency services rushed to the property in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze in Chapel Street for several hours after it broke out at about 9am.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

Police said the bodies of the animals were later found inside the property and officers are hunting for the owner.

Two neighbours suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene.

No one has been arrested.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called just after 9am on Sunday 22 May to reports of fire involving a property on Chapel Street, Leigh.

"Two people from neighbouring properties were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

"Sadly, 12 dogs, including 10 puppies, died as a result of the fire and efforts are ongoing to find the owner.

"A small cannabis farm was found in the flat - enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

