Tenerife anti-tourist protesters 'trap British family in hotel', leaving them 'scared to go out'

Tenerife anti-tourism protesters left a family feeling 'trapped' in their hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Anti-tourism protesters trapped a family in their hotel during a huge march on the island over the weekend, leaving them "scared to go out".

The huge anti-tourism demonstration took place across the Spanish islands on Sunday - with many complaining that the lives of locals are being made worse by visitors.

British man Lee Pattemore was on holiday with his wife Stacey and their daughters, who are 11 and six.

He said that the protesters "were circling the hotel" during the march.

"My daughter was asking me, ‘Daddy, why are they shouting?’” he told the Sun.

“There was a lot of pushing and shoving. We’re too scared to leave the hotel now.”

The huge anti-tourism demo took place across the Spanish islands on Sunday - with many complaining that the lives of locals are being negatively impacted by visitors. Picture: Getty

The demonstrators were kitted out with drums and whistles as they demanded that tourists stay at home. Picture: Getty

Pictures have emerged of sunseekers in shorts and bikinis being penned in by the scores of protestors. Picture: Getty

The main protest took place at Tenerife's Troya Beach, where sun-seekers were seen stunned by locals shouting "More tourists, more misery".

The mob also was heard chanting "the Canary Islands are not for sale".

Pictures have emerged of sunseekers in shorts and bikinis being penned in by the scores of protestors.

The demonstrators were kitted out with drums and whistles as they demanded that tourists stay at home.

Tenerife has been rocked by protests recently, with thousands having taken to the streets during the peak summer season to protest against the number of people visiting the popular spots.

Activists demanded the government make a change to prevent the number of tourists visiting the holiday hotspot amid soaring rents.

Carlos Tarife, the deputy mayor for Tenerife capital Santa Cruz, said earlier this year the island doesn't want tourists coming on all-inclusive packages.

Activists demanded the government make a change to prevent the number of tourists visiting the holiday hotspot amid soaring rents. Picture: Getty

He told a local outlet: "Where before there were hotels with 250 beds, today we are in hotels with fewer beds and higher quality.

"I think that's the tourism we need in our land, not the wristband and 'all-inclusive' kind of tourism of 'I stay inside the hotel and do everything inside the hotel'.

"That's why there are other destinations."