Tennis legend Serena Williams gives birth to second baby girl

22 August 2023, 19:59 | Updated: 22 August 2023, 20:01

Serena Williams gave birth on Tuesday
Serena Williams gave birth on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams has given birth to her second child.

Williams, 41, shared the news of the arrival of her second daughter with a tender video posted to TikTok.

In the video, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is accompanied by her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and her first daughter Olympia.

She wrote the caption: "Welcome my beautiful angel," alongside the video.

Ohanian later confirmed in a separate social media post that the couple's second daughter is called Adira River.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. "

Addressing Williams, he said: "You've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT [greatest mother of all time]. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter."

Ohanian said he would never forget the moment he introduced Olympia to her baby sister.

"Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea," he said.

Williams and Ohanian announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala in May.

Williams and family with the new baby
Williams and family with the new baby. Picture: Twitter

Her outfit showed off her baby bump, with Williams telling Vogue on the carpet: "There's three of us here.

"I'm good, I'm really good now. I can breathe, I can stop, I'm not hiding but... Yeah."

Olympia was born in September 2017. It was a difficult birth and Williams required an emergency caesarean section. She also suffered a pulmonary embolism after giving birth.

Williams retired from tennis in 2022, and is generally considered one of the best players of all time.

