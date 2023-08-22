Tennis legend Serena Williams gives birth to second baby girl

Serena Williams gave birth on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Legendary tennis star Serena Williams has given birth to her second child.

Williams, 41, shared the news of the arrival of her second daughter with a tender video posted to TikTok.

In the video, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is accompanied by her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and her first daughter Olympia.

She wrote the caption: "Welcome my beautiful angel," alongside the video.

Ohanian later confirmed in a separate social media post that the couple's second daughter is called Adira River.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. "

Addressing Williams, he said: "You've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT [greatest mother of all time]. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter."

Ohanian said he would never forget the moment he introduced Olympia to her baby sister.

"Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea," he said.

Williams and Ohanian announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala in May.

Williams and family with the new baby. Picture: Twitter

Her outfit showed off her baby bump, with Williams telling Vogue on the carpet: "There's three of us here.

"I'm good, I'm really good now. I can breathe, I can stop, I'm not hiding but... Yeah."

Olympia was born in September 2017. It was a difficult birth and Williams required an emergency caesarean section. She also suffered a pulmonary embolism after giving birth.

Williams retired from tennis in 2022, and is generally considered one of the best players of all time.