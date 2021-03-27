Tens of thousands sign petition backing teacher amid Prophet Muhammad cartoon row

27 March 2021, 19:08

Protests outside Batley Grammar School earlier this week
Protests outside Batley Grammar School earlier this week. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

More than 44,000 people have signed a petition backing the Batley Grammar School teacher who showed an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad.

The teacher, who showed pupils the image in a religious studies lesson, was suspended after protests gathered outside the West Yorkshire school.

The online petition, set up by a user called "A BGS student", states the teacher "was trying to educate students about racism and blasphemy".

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Jenrick 'troubled' teacher has 'gone into hiding' over cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

READ MORE: School at centre of 'Prophet Muhammad cartoon' row moved to online learning

However, it is not clear whether it was set up by a student of the school.

It adds: "He warned the students before showing the images and he had the intent to educate them.

"He does not deserve such large repercussions.

"He is not racist and did not support the Islamophobic cartoons in any manner."

Protesters first gathered outside the school on Thursday and there was a further demonstration on Friday.

A protester speaking "on behalf of the Muslim community" read out a statement outside of the school on Friday, in which he said: "The teachers have breached the position of trust and failed their duty of safeguarding, and this issue must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

"We do not accept that the school has taken this issue seriously, given that it's taken them four days to merely suspend only one of the teachers involved."

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC on Friday he was “deeply troubled” by reports the teacher was in hiding.

"This is a country based on free speech, and teachers should be able to tackle difficult and controversial issues in the classroom and issues shouldn't be censored," he said.

"And secondly, and most importantly, it is absolutely unacceptable for teachers and staff in our schools to be threatened or intimidated.”

He said the Department for Education is working with the school and local council as it investigates the incident.

On Thursday, the school "unequivocally" apologised for showing "totally inappropriate" material to children, and said a member of staff was suspended pending an investigation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus restrictions will be eased in England from Monday

UK coronavirus deaths down 40% in a week ahead of lockdown easing
Collapsed building in Cairo

Death toll from Egypt building collapse climbs to 18

Body Camera Child Berated

Body camera video shows US police officers berating five-year-old boy
People sit at a bar's terrace in Madrid

Spain to trial four-day working week using EU's coronavirus recovery fund
Kenny MacAskill has quit the SNP

MP Kenny MacAskill quits SNP to join Alex Salmond's Alba Party
Myanmar protest

Dozens killed in deadliest day since Myanmar military takeover

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford
Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims
Shelagh Fogarty: Women's 'softer' work skills are undervalued

'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling
'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London