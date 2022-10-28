Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over

The incident unfolding. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

This is the shocking moment a cyclist apparently takes offence at a rider doing a wheelie as he goes past, attempting to shove him over - before falling over.

A video posted to social media shows a group of cyclists travelling in a cycle lane beside a road, before a row breaks out between two of the riders.

One of the cyclists approaches a young man who is attempting a wheelie - a daredevil move when a rider lifts up their front wheel as they go.

The wheelie rider turns his head and sees the other cyclist, but keeps on going and moving slightly into his way.

As the two come together, the first cyclist tries to push the wheelie rider over, seemingly in anger.

The cyclist approaches. Picture: Instagram

But the move instantly backfires, as the cyclist doing the pushing loses his balance and crashes over onto the tarmac.

The cyclist clatters along the ground before coming to a halt and sitting up.

Anyone trying to overtake another cyclist should be very careful, experts say.

The cyclist puts his arm out. Picture: Instagram

Cyclescheme says: "You don't want them to be surprised and wobble – into you or the kerb.

"Don't swing left too soon after you pass. If your back wheel clips their front wheel, you'll knock them off."

The clip has been watched thousands of times on Instagram, with viewers taking the side of each cyclist.

The cyclist falls over. Picture: Instagram

One said: "Every negative action has a consequence, case and point."

Another said: "Next time mind your damn business!"

But a third sided with the cyclist who fell over, saying: "Wheelie kid swerved in front of helmet man.

"Helmet man didn’t 'push' the kid, he stuck his arm out to make sure he didn’t collide with him."