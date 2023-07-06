Terrifying moment shark is spotted near British tourist hotspot on Costa del Sol

6 July 2023, 22:56

The terrifying spot happened on a British tourist hotspot
The terrifying spot happened on a British tourist hotspot. Picture: Tiktok/EMMCEWAN
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This is the terrifying moment a British tourist on holiday on the Costa del Sol spotted a shark in the sea while sunbathing.

Footage shared online shows flocks of tourists crowded on the beach as a shark swims through the sea.

The video was captured at Torremolinos beach near Malaga, on the Costa del Sol.

Em McEwan, who captured the video, wrote on TikTok: "There was a blue shark sighting the same day not far away in shallow waters so maybe the same shark."

Ms McEwan says she quickly left the water after spotting the shark while trying to catch some rays.

"It was a little bit of a surprise because we’ve all seen films like Jaws but you never really expect yourself to be in the sea when you see that fin," she told The Sun Online.

Read More: Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

Read More: Somerset GP avoids jail after putting his own semen into woman's coffee

"It happened on June 27 at about half past 11 in the morning.

"We were just on a family holiday for a few days in Malaga after I had my baby boy.

"A crowd started to gather on the beach whilst we were in the sea and I thought ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that’, because whenever a crowd gathers on the beach it usually means something is wrong."

It comes amid an increased number of shark sightings off the Spanish coast in recent months.

