Terrifying moment young boy is savaged by a shark as he climbs onto boat while on family fishing trip

The terrifying moment took place on the young boy's family holiday. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

An eight-year-old boy has vowed to return to the water after he was involved in a terrifying shark attack while enjoying a fishing trip with his family.

Manni Alam was out at sea with his dad Radwan and friend Moe Alsayed, at Lady Musgrave Island, Australia, when he was targeted by a deadly shark.

The youngster had just caught a coral trout, so he entered the water to capture footage of the fish for social media.

A video posted to Tiktok shows Manni holding up the fish before putting it on top of the boat.

Just moments later, Manni was attacked by a shark, which leapt out of the water and bit him.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Manni - who did not suffer any significant injuries - vowed he would return to the water.

Manni's friend Moe told 9News: "It was a shock. He just wanted to show me his beautiful coral trout he had caught.

"As I was capturing it, this shark lunged at him."

Manni had just caught a coral trout. Picture: TikTok

The terrifying ordeal was captured on camera. Picture: TikTok

Read More: Shocking moment police shoot dead double amputee as he tries to escape on his stumps

Manni said: "I caught this huge trout and I just wanted to show it on TikTok.

"I went in the water, I was holding the trout then a huge shark attacked me."