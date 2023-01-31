Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Terrifying moment young boy is savaged by a shark as he climbs onto boat while on family fishing trip
31 January 2023, 19:44
An eight-year-old boy has vowed to return to the water after he was involved in a terrifying shark attack while enjoying a fishing trip with his family.
Manni Alam was out at sea with his dad Radwan and friend Moe Alsayed, at Lady Musgrave Island, Australia, when he was targeted by a deadly shark.
The youngster had just caught a coral trout, so he entered the water to capture footage of the fish for social media.
A video posted to Tiktok shows Manni holding up the fish before putting it on top of the boat.
Just moments later, Manni was attacked by a shark, which leapt out of the water and bit him.
Despite the terrifying ordeal, Manni - who did not suffer any significant injuries - vowed he would return to the water.
Manni's friend Moe told 9News: "It was a shock. He just wanted to show me his beautiful coral trout he had caught.
"As I was capturing it, this shark lunged at him."
Manni said: "I caught this huge trout and I just wanted to show it on TikTok.
"I went in the water, I was holding the trout then a huge shark attacked me."