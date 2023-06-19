'This is extremely disturbing': Terrifying 'mutant pigeon' with huge neck and feet filmed walking 'like a human'

Some social media users thought the pigeon is actually a chicken in disguise. Picture: TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

Social media users have been left terrified after footage emerged of what has been described as a huge 'mutant' pigeon.

Video footage shows the pigeon, which has massive legs and a huge neck, walking across a plank of wood.

The animal is believed to be an English Pouter pigeon, a descendant from the rock pigeon.

The location of the video is unknown, but the Pouter pigeon is typically found in the UK and other European nations.

The number plate of a van background suggests the video may have been taken outside of the UK.

Social media users were left terrified by the footage, seemingly unaware that the rare breed of pigeon exists, including a number of people saying it is AI generated.

One person said: "You're telling me that that chickgeon can fly."

Another person said: "Tired of seeing new and odd creatures and a random in the comments telling us it's been around since forever."

A third said: "If I were 5 years old and you told me to draw a picture of a bird, this is what it would look like."

Another added: "I don’t know much about birds but these are obviously two birds wearing a pigeon suit."

The Pouter pigeon has been developed over several years of selective breeding.

Their distinctive identity was discussed by Charles Darwin in his book The Variation of Animals and Plants under Domestication.