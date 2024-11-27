Six arrested in London as part of 'significant' counter terrorism investigation into suspected PKK activity

27 November 2024, 10:23 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 10:46

2015 General Election - Crime And Policing
Six people have been arrested as part of a significant counter terrorism policing investigation. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Six people have been arrested as part of a significant Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected activity linked to the proscribed group Kurdistan Workers Party known as the ‘PKK’.

Two women, aged 31 and 59, and four men, aged 23, 27, 56 and 62, were arrested at separate addresses across the capital early this morning.

They have all been detained under section 41(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 and are in custody at a London police station.

The force stated as part of the investigation, officers are carrying out searches at eight addresses across London, including at the Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey, north London.

They added search activity at all eight locations is ongoing and the search at the community centre is expected to last up to two weeks.

Both the centre and surrounding area will be closed to the public while officers continue their work there, they said.

There is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public linked to the matters under investigation.

Metropolitain Police In London
Officers are carrying out searches at eight addresses across London. Picture: Getty

Acting Commander Helen Flanagan, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “This activity has come about following a significant investigation and operation into activity we believe is linked to the terrorist group PKK.

"These are targeted arrests of those we suspect of being involved in terrorist activity linked to the group.

“I hope that these arrests show that we will not tolerate any sort of terrorist activity and that we will take action where we believe there is harm being caused to communities here in the UK or elsewhere.”

Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) flag
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) flag. Picture: Alamy

Acting Commander Flanagan added: “This investigation and activity is about protecting all of our communities, but particularly those in our Turkish and Kurdish communities.

"I would urge anyone who thinks they may have been affected or targeted by those linked to the PKK to get in touch.

“We are also very mindful that closing the community centre may cause inconvenience to some people.

"Officers will be working as quickly as they can, but these are very serious allegations so it is important that we take care in identifying and gathering as much evidence as we can.”

