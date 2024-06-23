Breaking News

Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at two synagogues and an Orthodox Church killing priest and six police

23 June 2024, 21:19 | Updated: 23 June 2024, 21:43

Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at two synagogues killing six police before slitting priest's throat at Orthodox Church
Terror in Russia: Gunmen open fire at two synagogues killing six police before slitting priest's throat at Orthodox Church. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Gunmen in Russia have opened fire at two synagogues and an Orthodox Church as part of a series of synchronised attacks across southern Russia.

Six police officers and the priest are believed to have died in the attacks, with the attackers slit the throat of a respected priest.

According to local media, the attacks are believed to be terror related and took place concurrently in Derbent, southern Russia.

Two attackers have been shot dead, Russia's interior ministry has reported.

Authorities have now said that at least 12 people were injured during the series of attacks.

Local news agencies said gunfire had been exchanged in the centre of Makhachkala, a region of coastline on the Caspian Sea.

This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan, Russia, Sunday
This photo taken from video released by Golos Dagestana shows smoke rises following an attack in Makhachkala, republic of Dagestan, Russia, Sunday. Picture: Alamy

The gunmen attacked a synagogue, which was set alight, in the regional capital Makhachkala - a Jewish hub that sits at the centre of a predominantly Muslim region.

Smoke could be seen bellowing from the religious building, while another was set on fire around 80 miles away, in Russia's southernmost city.

According to Russian state media, the attackers also shot at two nearby Orthodox churches.

The church attacks are thought to have killed a police officer and a priest.

The priest, who has been named locally as 66-year-old Father Nikolai Kotelnikov, had served in Derbent for more than 40 years.

As part of the attack, the as yet unknown individuals are said to have opened fire at the religious sites, as well as a police station, across the tinderbox region of Dagestan.

The region borders the neighbouring nations of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The site in Derbent is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Interior Ministry has been quoted as saying that both the synagogue and church were set ablaze by the gunment.

