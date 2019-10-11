Terror probe after knife attack at Manchester shopping centre

Armed police at the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Picture: PA

Three people have been stabbed and another suffered injuries at Manchester's Arndale Shopping Centre in a suspected terror attack.

Counter terror police are leading the investigation following stabbings at the shopping centre at around 11.15am today.

Emergency services said a 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds.Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries.Both their conditions are described as stable.

A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds.A fourth victim – a woman in her 40s - who was not stabbed – has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

He has been taken to custody for questioning.

Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene and a suspect being Tasered.A patient was being treated by paramedics at a Starbucks cafe in the centre of the shopping centre.

Footage posted to social media showed police officers running through the shopping centre and several emergency services vehicles parked outside.

North West Ambulance Service said ambulances were called to the scene at 11.17am.

The shopping centre has been evacuated and locked down by police.Trams have also stopped operating at Exchange Square, outside the shopping centre entrance.

A shop worker said: "A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze."

Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores."Freddie Houlder, 22, described chaotic scenes inside the Arndale to the Manchester Evening News.

He told the paper: “I was in Office about 10 meters away from where someone potentially got stabbed.“I was in the shop, a woman came in really quickly.“

"She had been grazed by a knife, they locked the doors, they evacuated the shop 15 minutes after.

“They put curtains around where people have been stabbed.

“The woman was standing outside the shop. They caught the guy. She burst into tears, she was so lucky she was wearing a thick jacket.

“He was running around going for as many people as possible.”

The paper also said it is believed that a man was stabbed in the back and stomach and was the most seriously injured.

Two women were stabbed in the hand.

Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester, Bev Hughes, said: "I want to praise Greater Manchester's emergency services for their swift and professional action. Our thoughts are with the five people injured."

The scene has been secured and all emergency services are engaged in ensuring public safety - the investigation is ongoing."

David Allinson, Centre Director, Manchester Arndale, said: “A serious incident has taken place at Manchester Arndale this morning.“The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 1055 of 11/10/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.