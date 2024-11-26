Exclusive

Terror watchdog warns hostile nations could use 'ordinary Brits' to 'carry out acts of sabotage'

State threat reviewer speaks to LBC on Russian threat and drone incursions

By EJ Ward

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick the Independent Reviewer of State Threat Legislation warned Russia was likely to use ordinary members of the public to carry out their aims.

Jonathan Hall KC told Tom that Russian military intelligence " is going to operate through people like you and me," he also warned the country could pay private detectives to carry out their aims.

The terror expert said the hostile state could use the internet to reach out to unwitting Brits or an "organised crime group," to hire someone to "fly a drone," or "carry out some act of sabotage."

He warned people could be "tempted by money" into helping foreign intelligence services.

"We know they've got the capability and the intent, but it's the use they make of people like you and me, and that's what the law is trying to bear down at the moment," Mr Hall told LBC.

When Tom asked if the law was changing due to more people coming "into the orbit" of hostile nations who wish to do the UK harm.

Citing FBI documents setting out details of the "attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the attempted assassination of John Bolton," Mr Hall said it "spells out in very, very great detail," how a hostile state would "go about trying to recruit a native person in America to go out, carry out an attack."

Mr Hall told Tom the government has "known it's happened for a long time, but the law was sort of missing something."

He claimed the law lacked the ability to accuse someone of carrying out actions on behalf of a hostile nation-state.

The terror watchdog was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick. Picture: LBC/Getty

The terrorism watchdog said that "Russia is uninhibited," allegedly flying drones "over an aircraft carrier and over military bases," but he said this was "small beer compared to what we know Russia has done."

We know that Russia has attempted two assassinations, one using the radioactive substance Polonium-210 and the other one using a nerve agent, Novichok."

"So if Russia is willing to do that, it seems pretty plausible that they would be willing to use drones to overfly sensitive military sites."

But he warned that because Russia often operated within the "gray zone" it could be difficult to attribute their actions to them.

Tom's conversation came just hours before a series of drone incursions over three US Air Force (USAF)-utilised bases in the UK which triggered investigations by American and British defence officials.

The incidents, which occurred between 20 and 25 November, saw multiple drones flying over RAF Lakenheath, Mildenhall, and Feltwell, all located in close proximity in eastern England.

The US Air Forces in Europe confirmed the incursions but stated they did not affect base residents or critical infrastructure.

RAF Mildenhall was one of the USAF bases targeted by drones. Picture: Alamy

A source familiar with the incidents revealed that five to six drones were observed, operating in what appeared to be a coordinated manner. The drones were not hobbyist devices, the source added, though there is no evidence they posed a threat or gathered sensitive intelligence.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) assured that "robust measures" are in place at defence sites, including counter-drone security systems, and confirmed it is working with US forces and police to address the issue. However, further operational details remain undisclosed.

RAF Lakenheath, home to the USAF's 48th Fighter Wing, operates F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Joint Strike Fighters. RAF Mildenhall hosts aerial refuelling tankers and strategic surveillance aircraft, while RAF Feltwell also supports USAF operations. Reports suggest F-15E Strike Eagles may have been scrambled to investigate, although this has not been confirmed.

Colonel Jack R. Arthaud, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, addressed personnel, stating the drones are "being actively monitored" and urged vigilance. Officials stress that safeguarding personnel and infrastructure remains a priority, with investigations continuing and further updates expected. The incidents add to growing global concerns over drones targeting sensitive military sites.