Nearly 100 terrorists up for release from jail

30 December 2021, 07:37

Almost 100 terrorists could be considered for release, including Rangzieb Ahmed and Jack Coulson
Almost 100 terrorists could be considered for release, including Rangzieb Ahmed and Jack Coulson. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Parole Board is considering the release of nearly 100 terrorists, including a man who plotted alongside the London Bridge attacker and another who made a pipe bomb.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several of the 92 active and ongoing terror cases could be brought before parole judges next year.

It comes after the Government passed laws to stop the automatic early release of terrorists from prison, forcing them to serve two-thirds of their initial jail term before they can be considered for release. Previously, they would need to serve half.

The move was triggered after extremists who had been let out of prison carried out two attacks in three months.

Cases under review include Nazam Hussain, who planned attacks alongside Usman Khan, the terrorist who killed two people at a criminal rehabilitation conference during the London Bridge assault in 2019.

Read more: Streatham attacker signalled he wanted to 'kill the Queen' before prison release

Read more: More than 160 terror prisoners freed early in last seven years

Jack Coulson, who made a pipe bomb in his bedroom, which was filled with Nazi memorabilia, and downloaded a terror guide, is also up for release. Hussain and Coulson could both have their cases reviewed in February.

Rangzieb Ahmed could have his chance to leave jail reviewed in March. He was the first person convicted of directing terrorism in the UK after he led a three-man Al Qaida cell which was preparing for mass murder.

Jawad Akbar, one of five terrorists who planned to bomb the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent and London's Ministry of Sound nightclub in 2004, could get his case heard in March, too.

And Abdalraouf Abdallah, who Salman Abedi visited in prison before the Manchester Arena attack – and has denied any involvement in that – could be considered for release in the first half of 2022.

The Islamic extremist was recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions earlier in 2021.

Aras Hamid, who attempted to leave the UK and join Isis, is likely to have his case considered in the next six months too.

The Parole Board has had 117 cases referred to it since the changes to terrorists’ early release were brought in. Eleven were freed and 14 have been refused release.

Terror cases can take more time to complete, with the intelligence services getting involved and panels needing high level security clearance to hear key evidence.

A Parole Board spokesman said: "Public protection is always our top priority. Any terrorist convicted offender released into the community will be subject to some of the strictest licence conditions available, including restrictions of where they can go, who they can associate with, restrictions on internet use, electronic devices, travel and work.

"They will also be subject to further close monitoring as part of Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa)."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Andrew denies Virginia Roberts' allegations

Prince Andrew accuser: 'Others must be held accountable' after Maxwell verdict

Two double stabbings took place in the capital.

Four people injured after two double stabbings in London

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell: The events that led to her trial, as she now faces decades behind bars

The guardsman is said to have gone back to check on the child

Child 'stepped on' after getting in way of marching guardsman at Tower of London

Scotland has reached a new daily record of Covid infections.

Sturgeon confirms Covid restrictions extended amid record number of cases

PC Ryan Connolly has been sacked following an investigation from Merseyside Police.

Police officer sacked after taking murder scene selfie while on duty

Boris Johnson wants Brits to test themselves before heading out to party - despite a lack of availability on the Government website

PM tells Brits to test before NYE parties as 8m kits promised ahead of celebrations

Declan Jones, 30, was sentenced to six months in prison in September.

Former police officer jailed for assault on duty found dead

The average pub lost £10,335 in the week leading up to Christmas.

Pubs and restaurants lost more than £10,000 each in week before Christmas

The report found teenagers being taken into care are sometimes put in more danger than before entering the care system.

Social care system 'handing children over' to criminal gangs, report finds

The Prime Minister has urged caution over New Year's celebrations.

PM says 'be sensible' for NYE, as people 'plan to travel to England to escape Covid rules'

Leona has been missing since December 20

Leona Peach: Police search for missing 12-year-old's father

The Government has been asked to think about isolation requirements again

Slash isolation time to get people back to work, Government told

Families face a cost of living crisis over rising energy and tax bills, it's been warned

'Cost of living catastrophe': Families face £1,200 hit as energy bills soar and taxes rise

A Surrey Police officer drags an Insulate Britain climate activist on the M25 in September.

'Selfish' Insulate Britain protests cost taxpayer over £4m

The NHS will text booster vaccine reminders to more than 600,000 people this week.

'Jabby new year': NHS to send hundreds of thousands more texts in fresh booster plea

Latest News

See more Latest News

Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam is arrested in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police charge two from pro-democracy news outlet with sedition
Australia Old Parliament Fire

Fire damages Australia’s former parliament building

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden

Biden and Putin to hold call amid growing tension over Ukraine
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

Maxwell has been found guilty of trafficking teenage girls.

Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of trafficking teenage girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein
A man is tested for Covid-19, at a testing site in Miami

New Covid-19 cases in US soar to record level

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work through new year’s holiday if no verdict
People cross the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris

France increases pressure on unvaccinated amid record Covid infections
Tom Randele, whose real name according to authorities was Ted Conrad

Man reveals fugitive secret in ‘deathbed confession’

Supporters of the Memorial human rights group gather in front of Moscow City Court

Court shuts down another human rights group in Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis
Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain
UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns

UK obesity heading towards the 'massive' people of America, David Lammy warns
Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'

Andrew Castle: We need a 'wider view' on Covid restrictions than 'just medical'
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police