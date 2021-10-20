Terrorists who plan mass killings to face tougher sentences under new guidance

20 October 2021, 00:57

The proposed guidance was welcomed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
The proposed guidance was welcomed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Terrorists who plan attacks that could lead to many deaths may face at least 14 years in prison under new sentencing guidelines.

The Sentencing Council will on Wednesday set out proposed guidance to judges on how they should apply the new mandatory minimum jail term which became law earlier this year.

The Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021 created a new category of "serious terrorist offences" amid concerns offenders convicted of planning attacks were receiving relatively light sentences.

READ MORE: Fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess declared terrorist incident, Met Police confirm

READ MORE: Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'

It stipulated those who are found guilty under the new category should face a minimum of 14 years' custody - with an extension period to be served on licence of between seven and 25 years - unless there are "exceptional circumstances".

In its guidance, the Sentencing Council will say it should apply when a court finds there is "a significant risk" to the public of "serious harm occasioned by the commission by the offender of further serious terrorism offences".

It should also cover cases where the offence "was very likely to result in or contribute to (whether directly or indirectly) the deaths of at least two people" - the so-called "risk of multiple deaths condition".

The proposed guidance - which will be subject to a consultation which runs to January 11 - was welcomed by Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister.

"These proposed guidelines will support judges to pass consistent and appropriate sentences in terrorism cases," he said.

"Those who kill and maim in the name of warped and fanatical ideologies will spend longer behind bars, because public protection is our top priority."

The council's lead member for terrorism offences, Mrs Justice Maura McGowan, said: "Terrorism offences are serious criminal acts that are constantly evolving, and the law is regularly updated in line with the changing nature of the offences, requiring a new approach to sentencing.

"The council is proposing revisions to existing sentencing guidelines to reflect the new legislation and ensure that the courts have comprehensive and up-to-date guidance for dealing with these extremely serious cases."

The Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act was drawn up after the 2019 Fishmongers' Hall attack by Usman Khan, who killed two people after being released from prison on licence while serving a sentence for involvement in a plan to set up a terrorist training camp.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan was one of the first leaders in the world to declare a climate emergency

Climate change: Sadiq Khan to be named new chair of C40 cities at COP26

A warning of thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office

UK weather: 8-hour thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and lightning to batter country

Neo-nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention.

Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'

Bodycam footage shows Penelope Jackson in the moments after she killed her husband

Chilling moment woman tells officers 'I admit it all' after stabbing husband to death

Manchester Airport's terminal 2 has been evacuated following a report of a "suspicious package".

Manchester Airport: Terminal 2 reopens after evacuation over 'suspicious package'

Gracie Spinks family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday

'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say

Michael Gove was ambushed by anti-vaccine protesters in Westminster.

Michael Gove ambushed by anti-vaxxer mob on the streets of Westminster

Zara Owen told of her terrifying ordeal after being spiked with an injection

Student shares harrowing experience of being 'spiked' with injection

A furious member of the public tied up a protestor with their own banner

Watch: Angry driver ties up Insulate Britain protester with his own banner

Insulate Britain have called for 10mph speed limits to be imposed during their protests

Eco protesters call for 10mph motorway speed limit so they can disrupt roads 'in safety'

Two teenagers have been arrested, police said

Two school pupils filmed attacking PCSO in north London street

Sajid Javid has warned of a 'tough winter' for the NHS

Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors new covid variant

The shortage of lorry drivers in the UK has caused chaos to the supply chain

Supply chain crisis: No 'visible' improvements in HGV driver shortage - RHA

The Government has outlined its net zero strategy: The Heat and Building Strategy.

Net zero strategy 'to support up to 440,000 jobs', business minister says

Roads have been closed off following the incident.

Woman, 23, dies in hit-and-run in west London

Beer prices are set to rise to £6 in London

Price of a pint 'set to rise by 30p, and could hit £6 in London'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lord Janner, who died in 2015, denied all charges against him

‘Multiple failings’ over handling of child abuse claims against Lord Janner, report finds
Boris Johnson was speaking at the Global Investment Summit

PM: UK must lead climate action because it 'knitted the deadly tea cosy' of climate change
Heathrow Airport passenger charges are set to rise

Heathrow passengers face paying more to fly from airport under new plans
The mother rammed her car into the protesters when they refused to move.

Moment enraged mother drives into eco protesters as she tried to take son to school
The Tesco GetGo shop has opened in London

Tesco launches first checkout-free 'GetGo' store in London

Boris Johnson will announce the investment at the Global Investment Summit

£9.7bn overseas investment in UK will 'power economic recovery', PM says
Mark Francois called for 'David's law' to be introduced.

Tory MP calls for 'David’s law' to crack down on anonymous abuse online
Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months

Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman
The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns
LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills

LBC Views: 5K boiler grant sounds great but won’t help families with their energy bills
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police