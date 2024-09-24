'One of the worst decisions of all time': Tesco customers furious as 'flimsy' covers replace plastic lids on hummus

Tesco customers are furious about the 'flimsy' covers (stock image). Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Tesco customers have been left furious after plastic lids on the supermarket's hummus pots were replaced with 'flimsy' film covers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The supermarket made the call this month to remove millions of plastic lids from hummus pots available in its stores in a bid to be more eco-friendly.

But the move has sparked fury among customers, with author Laura Pearson saying on X: "I'm so baffled about Tesco removing the plastic lid from hummus and replacing it with a flimsy plastic cover which requires me to now cover it with clingfilm or similar. How is that helping anyone?"

One person responded saying: "I'm the only person in the house who eats hummus and it's like they expect me to do it in one sitting."

Another person said: "The removal of the plastic lid means a) I have to put secondary cling film on b) the food slops around and is wasted c) the food goes off faster and is wasted… whoever thought this was good for the environment was entirely wrong."

A third person added: "Tesco replacing the plastic lids on its hummus pots with a film lid is up there with being one of the worst decisions of all time."

Read more: True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

Read more: Home Secretary tables plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'

Not just Tesco doing un-joined up thinking (sigh) pic.twitter.com/ORy7HBMu1U — John Harrison🔋⚡️🎨 (@groksalt) September 13, 2024

A Tesco spokesman said the change to the lids had no impact of product quality or shelf life.

"We have recently removed the lids on our hummus pots as part of our ongoing efforts to tackle plastic waste," they said.

"This latest change will remove more than 31 million pieces of plastic – equivalent to 157 tonnes of plastic a year."

The move comes after Sainsbury's became the first supermarket in the UK to stop providing plastic bags for fruit and veg back in 2019.

Tesco then did the same before taking it a step further the following year - aiming to ditch 67 million pieces of plastic by removing food wrapping.

Along with hummus pots, yoghurts and other dips have also had their plastic lids removed in recent months.